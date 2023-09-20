Plum Takes Gold in 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum has won a Gold Stevie® Award for Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year by the eighth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The program honors the world’s best employers and the HR professionals, teams and technologies helping create great places to work.







Plum co-founder and CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “Plum believes that when people flourish, business thrives. As such, we created a solution that aligns talent potential with growth opportunities through the entire employee life cycle. This helps employers make better talent decisions and match people to the jobs they’re meant to do. Winning this award further validates the Plum mission.”

Unique in its accuracy, the award-winning Plum solution combines the power of psychometric data with the scalability of a SaaS platform. With match criteria 4X more predictive than a resume, Plum makes it possible to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized insights and create high-performing teams faster through a single solution.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the eighth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to promoting their achievements on our blog and social media over the coming year,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes, representing 28 nations, were submitted for consideration. Winners were announced during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 18, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b388b58c-e40e-463b-a3fa-c7d6c2fa8cba