Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26-28 in New York City.



Presentation Details Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 - 8:30 AM EDT in Track 2 Location: Intercontinental Barclay New York Hotel

Mr. Lévesque and Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for 1x1 investor meetings.



About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and Twitter.

