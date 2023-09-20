UIPATH, INC. (NYSE: PATH) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against UiPath, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of UiPath, Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired UiPath common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit UiPath, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 6, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to its IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting UiPath’s revenue and annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding UiPath’s margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (ii) UiPath’s actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants, because many companies included in UiPath’s market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by UiPath; (iii) UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (iv) UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of low-code automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft’s Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath’s products and services; and (v) UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with UiPath’s partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners.

On March 30, 2022, UiPath announced financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2022. UiPath disclosed that it had earned revenues of just $289.7 million during the quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 39%. UiPath further revealed deeply disappointing ARR and revenue guidance, revealing that the declining growth trends adversely impacting UiPath were expected to continue. UiPath also announced the abrupt departure of Thomas Hansen, UiPath’s Chief Revenue Officer, who was responsible for developing relationships with UiPath’s current and prospective customers, expanding UiPath’s partnership network, and fostering UiPath’s developer community.

On this news, UiPath’s common stock fell $7.45 per share, or approximately 25.65%, to $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022.

