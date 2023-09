FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

(the “Company”)



Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977





NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the FWT Share Class as at 30 June 2023 was 101.2p









For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8181