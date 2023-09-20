Global Wooden Furniture Market 2023-2027: Leading Wooden Furniture Manufacturers including Key Players Ashley Furniture and IKEA

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wooden Furniture Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wooden furniture market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected increase of USD 108.09 billion during the period 2022-2027, indicating an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56%. This growth projection is attributed to various key factors driving the market, making it an attractive opportunity for investors and businesses.

Reasons to Purchase:

Investors and businesses should consider investing in the wooden furniture market due to the following reasons:

Growth of Real Estate and Construction Industry: The expanding real estate and construction industry is creating a substantial demand for wooden furniture, boosting market growth. Rising Demand for Luxury Furniture: The increasing preference for luxury furniture items is fueling the demand for high-quality wooden furniture, providing a significant growth opportunity. Replacement of Wood with Composite Wooden Furniture: The transition towards composite wooden furniture as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative is driving market growth, presenting opportunities for innovation and product diversification. Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Furniture: The growing awareness and adoption of eco-friendly furniture options are anticipated to propel the market, as sustainability becomes a top priority for consumers. Online Retail and Digital Marketing: The surge in online retailers and the use of digital marketing and social media campaigns to promote wooden furniture will contribute to a substantial increase in market demand.

The wooden furniture market is segmented by application (home and office), distribution channel (offline and online), and geographical landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

Leading vendors in the wooden furniture market include Ashley Furniture Industries LLC, Danube Group, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Durian Pvt. Ltd., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kinnarps AB, LaZBoy Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Natuzzi SpA, Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Samson Holding Ltd., and Steelcase Inc.

This comprehensive market analysis offers valuable insights into market sizing, forecasts, industry trends, and vendor analysis. It enables businesses to strategically position themselves in the market and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The study combines primary and secondary data sources and employs qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to deliver a reliable and comprehensive analysis of the market.

Major players in the Wooden Furniture market are

Ashley Furniture Industries LLC

Danube Group

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Durian Pvt. Ltd.

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

Global Furniture Group

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haworth Inc.

HNI Corp.

Hooker Furniture Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kinnarps AB

LaZBoy Inc.

MillerKnoll Inc.

Natuzzi SpA

Nilkamal Ltd.

Okamura Corp.

Pan Emirates Home Furnishings

Samson Holding Ltd.

Steelcase Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qshr98

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.