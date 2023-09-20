Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Report 2023-2030: Market Witnesses Technological Innovation as Integrated Devices Gain Traction

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market by Product, End User, Distribution - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 577.10 million in 2022, USD 632.15 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.79% to reach USD 1,218.84 million by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Fingertip Oximeter, Ring-type Oximeter, and Wrist Oximeter. The Fingertip Oximeter commanded largest market share of 41.71% in 2022, followed by Wrist Oximeter.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinic, Home Care Setting, Hospital, and Personnel. The Hospital commanded largest market share of 39.31% in 2022, followed by Clinic.

Based on Distribution, the market is studied across Offline and Online. The Offline commanded largest market share of 85.73% in 2022, followed by Online.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 36.49% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics Drivers

Prevalence of Pulmonary and Cardiovascular Diseases in Geriatric Population

Rising Adoption of Telemedicine and Telehealth

Growing Adoption of Wearable Pulse Oximeters in Home Healthcare

Restraints

Limited Reimbursement Policies and Awareness Associated with the Wearable Pulse Oximeters

Opportunities

Introduction of Integrated and Connected Pulse Oximeters

Rising Awareness of Preventive Healthcare and Online Availability

Challenges

Interpretation and Limitations of Wearable Pulse Oximeters

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $632.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1218.84 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Portfolio

Apple Inc.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GOQii

Isansys Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

MedIoTek Health Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Microchip Technology Incorporated

MTEC Global Co., Ltd.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Omron Corporation

Oxitone Medical Ltd.

OxiWear Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Viatom Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

True Wearables, Inc.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation





