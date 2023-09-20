Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size to Reach USD 391.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 8.4% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Components (Industrial Robots, HMI, Control Valves, Sensors, Others), By Control Systems (PLC, DCS, SCADA, Others), By Vertical, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The global industrial automation and control systems market size was valued at USD 180.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 391.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the market scenarios and key insights into the growth of industrial automation.

Worldwide, governments are focusing on comprehensive development by supporting the growth of industries. The administrations favor complete automation in the industry to accelerate the manufacturing process and other operations. For instance, the Singapore government has partnered with several associations, including the Food Innovation Resource Center and the Singapore Food Manufacturers Association (SFMA), to implement automation solutions such as SCADA, PLC, robots, DCS, and cables in the food and beverage industry.

Worldwide, the post-pandemic labor charges have started increasing rapidly, resulting in a shortage of workers. To overcome such problems, many companies are investing in industrial automation and control systems. For instance, in October 2022, the hourly price of labor in the US increased twice since 2021. Factory automation systems can increase efficiency and performance without entirely depending on manual labor. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing automation systems to increase operational efficiency and profit margins.

The effectiveness of automation and control systems enables organizations to optimize labor efficiency, reduce operational costs, and minimize manual errors. The emergence of technologies like IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and robotics are fostering the global industrial automation and control system market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/industrial-automation-and-control-systems-market-2124

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Market Size in 2022 USD 180.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 391.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 8.4% Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Component Industrial robots, HMI, Control valves, Sensors, and others. By Control System PLC, DCS, SCADA, and others. By Industry Vertical Aerospace and Defense, Chemical, Automotive, Energy and utilities, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, healthcare, and others. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others Major Market Players ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.

Segmentation Overview:

The global industrial automation and control systems market has been segmented into control systems, components, vertical, and region. The distributed control system (DCS) is the leading segment attributed to the growing use of inventory tracking in the supply chain industry. SCADA is fast-growing in the industry owing to its efficiency and feasibility.

Asia Pacific is projected to attain a significant share of the industrial automation market and is projected to account for a leading position in the following years. Also, technological advancements and intense competition among the key players are major factors that drive the regional market growth.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/industrial-automation-and-control-systems-market-2124

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Report Highlights:

The global industrial automation and control systems market is expected to reach USD 391.1 billion at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2032.

The industry growth is majorly dominated by the growing deployment of advanced technologies in manufacturing industries. The adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to encourage significant market growth.

Distributed control systems (DCS) account for a leading position in the global industry owing to their significance to the supply chain.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for industrial automation and is projected to retain a leading position in the following years owing to the high investments in the automation industry.

Some of the prominent players in the industrial automation market report include ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Omron Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Key Developments and Trends in the Industry:

In 2023, Industrial Automation Group acquired Delta Automation, a Virginia-based company. The Industrial Automation Group is anticipated to enhance its engineering and repair competencies through this acquisition.

In 2021, the Motion Control and Motors Association (MCMA), Advanced Vision Imaging (AIA), and Robotics Industries Association (RIA) collaborated as A3 under the umbrella term-Association of Advanced Automation. Under this collaboration, machine vision is projected to drive the 3D advancements in the industry.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/industrial-automation-and-control-systems-market-2124

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/industrial-automation-and-control-systems-market-2124

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market Report Segmentation:

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Control Systems (2023-2032)

PLC

DCS

Scada

Others

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Component (2023-2032)

Industrial Robots

HMI

Control Valves

Sensors

Others

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Vertical (2023-2032)

Aerospace and Defense

Chemical

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Generative AI in E-commerce Market 2023 to 2032

Neobanking Market 2023 to 2032

Calibration Services Market 2023 to 2032

Product Engineering Services Market 2023 to 2032

Immersive Analytics Market 2023 to 2032

