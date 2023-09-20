Global Alternative Data Market 2023-2030: Transportation & Logistics Industry Leads in Adopting Alternative Data for Competitive Insights

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Data Market by Type (Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records), Industry (Automotive, BFSI, Energy), End-user - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Alternative Data Market size was estimated at USD 4.48 billion in 2022, USD 6.15 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.43% to reach USD 60.48 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Alternative Data Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Credit & Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite & Weather Data, Social & Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, and Web Traffic. The Web Traffic is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate & Construction, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics. The Transportation & Logistics is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across Hedge Fund Operators, Investment Institutions, and Retail Companies. The Investment Institutions are projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 37.89% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Alternative Data Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Alternative Data Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Alternative Data Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Alternative Data Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Alternative Data Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Alternative Data Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Alternative Data Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly increase in the types of alternative data sources

Presence of numerous providers of credit and debit card transaction data

Increasing demand from institutional investors to gain a competitive edge

Restraints

Lack of expert personnel

Opportunities

Rapidly growing AI-based data analytics tools

Speedy growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry and stock market trading

Challenges

Higher risk than conventional data sources

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.4% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Portfolio

1010data, Inc. by Advance Communication Corp.

Bloomberg Second Measure LLC

Dataminr, Inc.

Eagle Alpha Limited

Exabel AS

ExtractAlpha Ltd.

Facteus, Inc.

Geotab Inc.

M Science Holdings LLC

Nasdaq, Inc.

Preqin Holding Limited

RavenPack International S.L.U.

Sentifi Group AG

The Earnest Analytics

Thinknum Alternative Data





