Specialty Silica Market Size & Share to Surpass $9.6 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Specialty Silica Market has been steadily growing due to the increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global specialty silica market is estimated to be USD 9.6 Billion by 2030. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. The global specialty silica market grew to USD 5.8 Billion in 2022.

Specialty silica is a type of silica that has been specially processed or modified to have specific properties or characteristics. Silica, also known as silicon dioxide, is a naturally occurring compound commonly found in various forms, such as sand, quartz, and glass. Specialty silica can have different properties depending on how it is processed or modified. It can have a high surface area and porosity, making it useful as an adsorbent or desiccant material. Specialty silica can also have controlled particle size and shape, making it suitable for use as a filler in various products, such as rubber, plastics, and coatings.

Key Highlights

By Product, the high demand for the Precipitated Silica segment will increase in the specialty silica market from 2023 to 2030.

By Application, the Rubber segment dominated the largest market share globally from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.6%.

North America is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030.





The global specialty silica market can be categorized into two major types - Precipitated Silica and Fumed Silica. Precipitated silica is manufactured through a chemical process and finds application in rubber, coatings, and food industries. Fumed silica, on the other hand, is produced through a high-temperature furnace process and is extensively used in applications like paints, adhesives, and sealants. Specialty silica is utilized in various industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, personal care, agriculture, etc. The automotive industry is one of the key drivers for the specialty silica market due to its use in tire manufacturing for improving the performance and safety of vehicles.

Top Companies in The Global Specialty Silica Market

Elkem (Norway)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Oriental Silicas Corp. (Taiwan)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

PQ Corp. (UK)

Sinosi Group Corp. (China)

Solvay (Belgium)

Tosoh Corp. (Japan)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)





Factors affecting the growth of the Specialty Silica Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the specialty silica industry. Some of these factors include:

Growing Demand from end-use industries: Specialty silica is widely used in industries such as rubber, coatings, personal care, and food and beverages. The growth of these industries drives the demand for specialty silica, which in turn fuels the growth of the industry.

Increasing demand for high-performance tires: Specialty silica is used as a reinforcing filler in the production of high-performance tires. With the growth of the automotive industry and increasing demand for high-performance tires, the demand for specialty silica is expected to rise.

Technological advancements: Ongoing research and development activities in the specialty silica industry have led to the development of advanced silica products with improved properties and performance characteristics. These technological advancements attract new customers and drive the growth of the industry.

Growing construction industry: Specialty silica is used in construction applications such as concrete admixtures, coatings, and sealants. With the growth of the construction industry, especially in emerging economies, the demand for specialty silica in construction applications is expected to increase.





Top Trends in Global Specialty Silica Market

The global specialty silica market is experiencing a significant shift towards environmentally friendly solutions. While traditional methods involve harmful chemicals, the market now leans towards sustainable alternatives. This trend is driven by the increasing awareness of the ecological impact caused by conventional silica production methods. Manufacturers are exploring novel techniques that minimize carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly practices. Such advancements align with the growing demand for environmentally conscious products and reflect the industry's commitment to sustainability.

Recent Development of the Global Specialty Silica Market

In May 2021, W. R. Grace and Co. stated that the expansion of their silica gel production facility in Kuantan, Malaysia, had been completed. The facility should be able to meet the growing demand from several sectors, including biofuel, purification against blocking in plastic films and bags, leather, matting furniture, and coils.

In November 2021, the company said that the capacity of Nouryon's Levasil colloidal silica manufacturing facility in the United States will increase. The expansion is intended to satisfy the rising demand from the construction and packaging industries.

In October 2021, the company's first fumed silica plant in China, Evonik Wynca Silicon Material, began operations. By establishing a worldwide supply network for its clients in China and the rest of Asia, it seeks to position its company.





Market Drivers

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global specialty silica market is the rising demand for high-performance tires in the automotive industry. Specialty silica is used as a reinforcing filler in tires, enhancing their durability, grip, and fuel efficiency. As the demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance tires continues to rise, the demand for specialty silica is also expected to increase.

The construction industry is another key driver of the global specialty silica market. Specialty silica is used as a filler in concrete and other construction materials to improve their strength and durability. With the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies, the demand for specialty silica in the construction sector is expected to grow significantly. Moreover, the rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products is also positively influencing the growth of the specialty silica market. Specialty silica is used in personal care products such as toothpaste, body washes, and hair care products. The increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of specialty silica in personal care products is driving its demand in this sector.

Market Restraints

One of the main restraints in the global specialty silica market is the high cost of these products. Specialty silica is a highly engineered product that requires advanced production techniques, leading to higher production costs. In addition, the raw materials used to produce specialty silica, such as quartz sand and sodium silicate, can also be expensive. This ultimately increases the overall cost of specialty silica products, making them less affordable for some consumers and potentially limiting market growth.

Market Opportunities

The global specialty silica market offers a range of opportunities for growth and development. Increasing demand from rubber, coatings, and personal care industries is driving market expansion. The rising application of specialty silica in tires, adhesives, and food additives contributes to market growth. Technological advancements and the development of innovative products are also expected to create opportunities in the market. Additionally, the growing construction industry and increasing awareness of the benefits of specialty silica in healthcare and cosmetics sectors provide further avenues for market expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Specialty Silica Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Specialty Silica Market

Product Analysis

Precipitated silica dominated the market with the largest market share because it offers several advantages over other types of silica, such as better flow properties, higher absorption capacity, and improved dispersion. The global specialty silica market is based on products segmented into precipitated silica, fumed silica, fused silica, silica gel, and colloidal silica. Furthermore, precipitated silica offers benefits such as improved flowability, increased pH stability, and enhanced dispersibility in various applications. Its high purity and consistent particle size distribution make it highly desirable for many industries. With the increasing demand for rubber products, personal care items, and powdered foods, the market for precipitated silica is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Application Analysis

The rubber segment dominated the largest market share. It will dominate in the forecast period because of its high demand in various industries, such as tire manufacturing, industrial rubber products, and footwear. Using precipitated silica in rubber products helps improve their mechanical properties, reducing rolling resistance and enhancing their overall performance. Additionally, it also helps in enhancing the durability, flexibility, and abrasion resistance of rubber products. The global specialty silica market is based on the application analysis segmented into Rubber, Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food Industry, Desiccants, Paints & Coatings, and Other Applications. The growing automotive industry, coupled with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient tires, is expected to further drive the growth of the rubber segment in the precipitated silica market.

Global Specialty Silica Market Segmentation

By Product

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Fused Silica

Silica Gel

Colloidal Silica





By Application

Rubber

Agrochemicals

Oral Care

Food Industry

Desiccants

Paints & Coatings

Other Applications





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.6 Billion CAGR 7.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Elkem, Evonik Industries AG, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon, Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corp., Sinosi Group Corp., Solvay, Tosoh Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, W.R. Grace & Co.



Regional Analysis

Due to many end-use industries and increasing demand for specialty silica products, North America dominated the global market share, with a market share of 42.60% in 2022. High economic growth in countries like China and India drives the demand for specialty silica in various applications such as rubber, paints and coatings, and personal care products. Additionally, the growing construction industry in the region contributes to the demand for specialty silica in applications such as cement and concrete additives. The presence of a large consumer base and favorable government regulations are further boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The North American market is the most lucrative due to a well-established manufacturing sector and the high demand for specialty silica in various automotive, construction, and electronics industries. Furthermore, advancements in technology and increased regional research and development activities drive innovation in the specialty silica market. This is leading to developing new and improved specialty silica products that provide superior performance and properties, further boosting market growth.



