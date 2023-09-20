Espace Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge "Morphling" Cyberflex Gaming Chair with Dynamic Lumbar Support

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espace Technology, a trailblazing gaming peripheral manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation - the Morphling Cyberflex Gaming Chair. Designed with gamers in mind, this revolutionary chair redefines comfort and performance, setting a new standard in the gaming chair industry.



The Morphling Cyberflex Gaming Chair is a game-changer, boasting an ingenious dynamic 3D lumbar support system that adapts seamlessly to the user's movements. No matter if you're leaning left, right, forward, or backward, this chair maintains an unwavering level of support and comfort. This groundbreaking feature is the cornerstone of its enduring comfort, ensuring gamers can stay in the game for extended periods without fatigue.

Inspired by the electrifying world of esports, the Morphling Cyberflex Gaming Chair showcases a captivating design with a classic red and black color scheme, reminiscent of a high-speed racing car. In response to concerns about racing seat-inspired designs, Cyberflex has ingeniously minimized the prominent side bolsters on the backrest, ensuring gamers experience both comfort and unrestricted movement. Its generous dimensions, featuring a 55cm-wide backrest and a seat measuring 51cm in width and 53cm in depth, offer ample space, catering to users of diverse body types, including those with larger builds.

In summary, the Cyberflex Gaming Chair not only flaunts an esports-inspired aesthetic to cater to individual preferences but also makes comfort a top priority. With its spacious layout, plush materials, and exceptional support for areas prone to fatigue such as the lower back and neck, it excels in providing unparalleled comfort. Furthermore, it takes into consideration the unique habits and needs of gamers, incorporating intricate features like 3D suspended adaptive lumbar support, 3D suspended attack-style headrest, and adjustable armrests, setting it miles ahead of both ergonomic chairs and traditional gaming chairs.

About Espace Technology

Espace Technology is a trailblazing gaming peripheral manufacturer dedicated to crafting the ultimate gaming experience for gamers worldwide. The company is committed to delivering top-tier gaming equipment and cutting-edge technology to its discerning audience. With a mission to create the world's most advanced gaming products, the company has proudly introduced its brand "Morphling," accompanied by the inspirational slogan "Reach Your Throne," which encourages gamers to embrace courage, pursue their dreams, and conquer their goals.

