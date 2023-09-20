Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Global Market Report 2023-2027: Buckle Up - The Race for Supersonic Commercial Travel Heats Up

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft auxiliary power unit (APU) market is poised for growth, with a projected increase from $3.22 billion in 2022 to $3.35 billion in 2023, reflecting a 4.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). However, the Russia-Ukraine war has created short-term disruptions in the global economy, impacting markets worldwide. Despite these challenges, the APU market is anticipated to reach $3.85 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2027.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: The APU market is witnessing a trend of technological advancements. Major players are focusing on innovative solutions to enhance their market position. For example, Honeywell introduced a high-efficiency mode upgrade for its Airbus auxiliary power unit, promising increased efficiency and fuel savings.

Strategic Acquisitions: In November 2022, Safran, a French aerospace company, acquired Thales' aeronautical electrical systems business, expanding its portfolio and venturing into new sectors such as defense and helicopters.

Market Dynamics:

Regional Dominance: North America led the APU market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years.

Rising Air Travel Demand: Increasing demand for air travel is a significant driver of the APU market. APUs play a crucial role in enabling aircraft to operate independently without ground support, supporting the growth of the aviation industry.

Market Segmentation:

The aircraft APU market includes sales of battery, hydraulic accumulator, and combustion engines using various fuels.

Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit market are

Honeywell International Inc.

Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation

Technodinamika

Kinetics Ltd.

Rolls-Royce PLC

AEGIS Power Systems Inc.

Pratt & Whitney

Safran Power Units

United Technologies Corporation

The Dewey Electronics Corporation

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

General Electric Company

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies

BOSA SA Group



