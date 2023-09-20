Advancements in Cordless Drill Technology Propel Market Growth Amid Rising Infrastructure Development - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cordless Drill Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cordless drill market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2031.

This surge is propelled by various factors contributing to its expansion, including the burgeoning DIY culture, an upswing in construction activities, and continuous technological advancements in cordless drill technology.

However, the environmental concerns linked to battery disposal remain a key challenge. This comprehensive market analysis delves into battery types, drill categories, geographical trends, and the competitive landscape, providing valuable insights into the future of the cordless drill market.

Rising DIY Culture and Home Improvement Projects

The cordless drill market is experiencing a boost in demand, driven by the surging popularity of the do-it-yourself (DIY) culture and home improvement projects. In recent years, a significant surge in DIY enthusiasts has emerged, who prefer to tackle various repair and renovation tasks themselves.

Cordless drills have become indispensable tools for DIYers, offering portability, ease of use, and versatility. Whether it's drilling holes, driving screws, or assembling furniture, cordless drills provide the convenience of cord-free operation, making them highly desirable for DIY enthusiasts. As the DIY trend continues to gain momentum, the demand for cordless drills is poised for substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Rising Construction and Infrastructure Development Activities

The growth of the cordless drill market is significantly influenced by the escalating construction and infrastructure development activities across the globe. With urbanization on the rise and increased investments in construction projects, there is a growing demand for power tools, including cordless drills, within the construction industry.

Cordless drills offer mobility and flexibility, making them ideal for construction sites where power outlets may not always be readily available. The ability to work in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas further enhances the appeal of cordless drills in construction projects. As infrastructure development remains a top priority in various regions, the demand for cordless drills is anticipated to witness significant growth.

Advancements in Cordless Drill Technology

Continuous advancements in cordless drill technology have played a pivotal role in driving market growth. Manufacturers are continually introducing innovations to enhance drill performance, battery life, and user experience. Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized cordless drills, providing longer runtime and faster charging capabilities compared to traditional battery types.

Additionally, brushless motors have become increasingly popular in cordless drills, delivering improved power efficiency and longer tool lifespan. Integrated LED lights, ergonomic designs, and multiple speed settings are some other features that have contributed to the growing popularity of cordless drills among professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. As technology continues to evolve, cordless drills are expected to become even more efficient and user-friendly.

Environmental Concerns and Battery Disposal

A significant challenge facing the cordless drill market is the environmental impact associated with battery disposal. Cordless drills rely on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which contain toxic materials and chemicals that can harm the environment if not disposed of properly.

The improper disposal of used batteries can lead to soil and water pollution, posing a threat to ecosystems and human health. While efforts are being made to develop more eco-friendly battery technologies, the issue of proper battery disposal remains a concern. Manufacturers and stakeholders in the cordless drill market must address this challenge by promoting responsible battery recycling and disposal practices.

Market Segmentation by Battery Type: Lithium-ion Batteries to Lead the Growth

In terms of battery type, the cordless drill market can be segmented into nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

Among these, lithium-ion batteries are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages, including higher energy density, lighter weight, and no memory effect compared to Ni-Cd and Ni-MH batteries.

Market Segmentation by Drill Type: Hammer Versus Impact Drills to Compete for Growth

Based on drill type, the cordless drill market can be segmented into hammer drills, impact drills, and drill drivers. Both hammer drills and impact drills are expected to witness strong CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

APAC Remains as the Global Leader

In terms of geographic segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading market for cordless drills in terms of both CAGR and revenue during the forecast period. The region's dominance can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing infrastructure investments, and a booming construction industry. Countries like China and India are witnessing significant growth in construction activities, driving the demand for cordless drills in the region.

