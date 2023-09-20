Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Industry Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Rejuvenation with Cutting-Edge Solutions with Players Alma Lasers & Allergan

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market has experienced remarkable growth, surging from $49.6 billion in 2022 to $57.27 billion in 2023, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The market is poised for continued expansion, with projections estimating its value to reach $99.12 billion by 2027, maintaining a substantial CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2027.

Market Overview:

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market encompasses various procedures such as microblading, neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, latisse, non-surgical fat removal, chemical peels, and laser hair removal. This market value includes the cost of related goods offered by service providers. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are characterized by their painless or minimally painful nature, short downtime, and low risk of complications.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Focus on Physical Appearance: The increasing emphasis on physical appearance among adults is a significant driver of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Individuals are investing in products and medical procedures to enhance their external appearance, with anti-aging products and treatments gaining popularity.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in non-invasive aesthetic treatments are on the rise. Companies are developing products with advanced technology to enhance their effectiveness. For instance, InMode Ltd. introduced Evoke, a non-invasive facial reshaping solution that uses radiofrequency-based technology to address cosmetic concerns.

Strategic Acquisitions: Leading players in the market are actively pursuing acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and research and development capabilities. Galderma's acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare Inc. in January 2022 is an example of such strategic moves.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominance: In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

Asia-Pacific Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, presenting substantial opportunities for market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are categorized into injectables and skin rejuvenation.

End-users of these treatments include hospitals and surgery centers, medical spas, clinics, traditional spas, and healthcare provider (HCP)-owned clinics.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a comprehensive global perspective on the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market across 50+ geographies.

Analyze the market's response to global events and challenges.

Evaluate the impact of inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify high-growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into customer preferences through the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment? How does the market relate to the overall economy and demography? What factors will shape the market's future? How have global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 affected the market? What are the key trends and drivers in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market?

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market has witnessed remarkable growth, fueled by increasing demand and technological innovations. With a strong focus on physical appearance and ongoing technological advancements, the market is expected to continue its expansion. Stakeholders in the aesthetics and healthcare industries should closely monitor these trends and consider strategic investments to capitalize on the growing market opportunities.

