Industrial Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 131.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 2.6% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Industrial Coatings Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester, Others), By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water Borne, Powder Based, Others), By End-User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The industrial coatings market size was valued at USD 103.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 131.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 2.6%. The global report offers a comprehensive market analysis and detailed insights at global and regional levels.

Industrial coatings enhance the visual appeal in industrial settings and enable the manufacturers to differentiate themselves in the market and strengthen their brand image. Additionally, industrial coatings enhance surface performance by offering resistance to abrasion, impact, heat, and chemical exposure. By employing advanced coating technologies, manufacturers optimize the functionality of their processes, which results in improved operational efficiency and reduced maintenance costs.

A significant driver to the growth of the industrial coatings market is the continuous advancements in coating technologies and product innovations. The development of nanotechnology has opened up new possibilities in industrial coatings. Nano-coatings offer superior properties, including increased hardness, enhanced scratch resistance, improved adhesion, and self-cleaning capabilities. These coatings are extensively utilized in various industries to achieve exceptional surface protection and performance.

The rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations on solvent-based coatings have accelerated the adoption of waterborne coatings. These coatings provide similar performance characteristics as traditional solvent-based coatings but with significantly lower VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions. Waterborne coatings also offer advantages like ease of application, quick drying time, and reduced fire hazards, driving their demand in the industrial sector.

The demand for high-performance coatings has increased with the need for specialized protective solutions in extreme environments. Coatings with exceptional properties, such as high-temperature resistance, UV, chemical, and anti-graffiti capabilities, are gaining traction across oil and gas, energy, and marine industries.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/industrial-coatings-market-2286

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Industrial Coatings Market Market Size in 2022 USD 103.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 131.7 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 2.6% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Product Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester, Others By Technology Solvent Borne, Water Borne, Powder Based, Others By End-user General Industrial, Marine, Automotive & Vehicle Refinish, Electronics, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Mining, Power Generation, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, The U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Major Market Players PPG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings, Asian Paints Limited, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Jotun.

Segmentation Overview:

The global industrial coatings market has been segmented as product, technology, end-user, and region. Acrylic coatings accounted for a significant market share in 2022 and will remain dominant in the forthcoming years. These offer high accountability for architectural and industrial uses. Epoxy resins are fast-growing in the product segment and are widely known for their durability and chemical resistance. For technology, solvent-based coatings are dominant and are anticipated to lead with a significant revenue share in the following years.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the global industrial coatings market. Factors such as growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and high-end manufacturing activities in several Asian countries are significant factors for the high demand for industrial coatings in the regional markets. Europe is a fast-growing market owing to stringent regulations, and emphasis on sustainable solutions.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/industrial-coatings-market-2286

Industrial Coatings Market Report Highlights:

The global industrial coatings market is set to reach USD 131.7 billion at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2032.

The industrial coatings market is significantly driven by the growing use of industrial coatings in the automotive, transportation, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing sectors.

Acrylic coatings accounted for a significant market share attributed to their characteristics and high-end use in industrial sectors.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for industrial coatings and is projected to attain a large share by 2032. Growing urbanization and an increase in infrastructure are driving the growth of regional markets.

Some of the prominent players in the industrial coatings market report include PPG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings, Asian Paints Limited, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., and Jotun.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, PPG Industries expanded its powder coatings facility in Brazil. The new facility features cutting-edge, automated equipment emphasizing process control and quality. This requires minimal setup time for production and color matching. Besides, the company has also planned with automated process and process synchronization.

Coatings manufacturer Diamond Vogel has launched a new innovation center in Orange City, Iowa. The facility spans an area of 36,000 square feet, allowing around 60 scientists to work in office and laboratory space. The company stated this expansion empowers its ongoing research and development initiatives in Orange City.

The FABTech 2023 event organized in Chicago witnessed some of the novel products from Sherwin Williams with an expanded portfolio of metal finishing solutions and the emergence of new services intended towards delivering rapid, convenient, and reliable support to businesses of all sizes.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/industrial-coatings-market-2286

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/industrial-coatings-market-228

Industrial Coatings Market Report Segmentation:

Industrial Coatings Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Industrial Coatings Market, By Technology (2023-2032)

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Powder Based

Others

Industrial Coatings Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

General Industrial

Marine

Automotive & Vehicle Refinish

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Mining

Power Generation

Others

Industrial Coatings Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2023 to 2032

Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2023 to 2032

Aluminum Market 2023 to 2032

Surfactants Market 2023 to 2032

Construction Chemical Market 2023 to 2032

