Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2023-2027: Digital Transformation and IoT Fueling SAN Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive information about the current market scenario, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis in the SAN market. Here's a summary of the key points from the report:

Market Growth: The SAN market is forecasted to grow by USD 24,557.73 million during 2022-2027, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.94% during this period. This growth is attributed to various factors. Market Segmentation: The SAN market is segmented based on components (hardware, software, and services) and technology (Fiber Channel, Fiber Channel over Ethernet, InfiniBand, and iSCSI Protocol). Additionally, it is segmented by geographical landscape, including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Growth Drivers: The key drivers for the SAN market's growth include the increasing need for data backup and redundancy due to digital transformation, rising demand for SAN solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the growing use of e-commerce. Technology Trends: The report highlights the growing impact of digital transformation and the increasing number of data centers and the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across various industries as significant trends driving market growth. Vendor Analysis: The report provides a vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors in the SAN market. Some of the notable vendors mentioned include Arista Networks Inc., ATTO Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., NetApp Inc., and others. Market Sizing: The report offers insights into market sizing, historical market size data, and forecasts for 2022-2027. It also includes market segments, such as hardware, software, and services. Geographical Analysis: The geographical analysis covers regions like North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing market size and growth data for each region. Five Forces Analysis: The report includes a Five Forces analysis, which assesses the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the competitive rivalry in the market. Customer Landscape: It provides an overview of the customer landscape, including factors like price sensitivity, customer purchase behavior, adoption rates, and purchase criteria. Market Trends: Besides growth drivers and challenges, the report highlights market trends that are impacting the SAN market. SWOT Analysis: A SWOT analysis of key vendors is also included in the report.

This report seems to offer valuable insights for businesses and individuals interested in the SAN market, helping them understand the market dynamics, key players, and growth opportunities

Vendor Analysis

Arista Networks Inc.

ATTO Technology Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

DataCore Software Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infinidat Ltd.

IntelliMagic BV

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Marvell Technology Inc.

NEC Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corp.

StoneFly

Nutanix Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0kphy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.