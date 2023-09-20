Global Digital Security Control Market Report 2023: Rising Cybersecurity Concerns Propel Digital Security Control Market - Industry Giants Like FireEye and HID Global Lead the Way

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Security Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Security Control estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Digital Security Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

