Reflect Scientific Inc. Announces Record-Breaking Freezer Order from a $40B BioPharma Company

OREM, Utah, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a pioneering manufacturer in ultra-low temperature storage solutions, is thrilled to announce its most significant single order ever, valued at over $500,000. This landmark deal involves the provision of our state-of-the-art storage freezers to a premier BioPharma company with a market valuation of $40 billion.



The contract involves the supply of state-of-the-art storage freezers designed to secure and efficiently store crucial biological samples. The freezer shipment is anticipated to occur before the end of the 4th quarter in 2023. As part of our growth strategy and dedication to serving the BioPharma sector, Reflect Scientific Inc. is currently in the midst of discussions for several other contracts, with shipments slated for 2023-24.

"We are honored to be trusted by industry giants to deliver products that adhere to the highest standards of quality and reliability," said Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc. "This order underscores our commitment to support the biopharma industry's need for cutting-edge cold storage solutions."

This monumental order further solidifies Reflect Scientific Inc.'s position in the marketplace as a preferred partner for cold storage solutions. As we continue to innovate and expand our product line, we are grateful for the trust and collaboration of our esteemed partners.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, is an industry leader in providing high-quality, ultra-low-temperature storage solutions. Committed to innovation and excellence, Reflect continually meets the evolving needs of the industry. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

