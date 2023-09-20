OHBA Congratulates the 2023 Awards of Distinction Winners

Collingwood, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the 2023 OHBA Awards of Distinction (AoD) winners. This annual awards program recognizes the creativity, innovation, and excellence of builders, renovators, developers, and service professionals within Ontario’s dynamic residential construction industry. Categories span seven groupings, including architectural design, renovation, room design, image & advertising, on-site sales presentation, and the coveted prestige awards.

The winners were revealed last night at the AoD Gala presented by Federated Insurance and hosted by comedian and TV personality Graham Chittenden. The evening began with the Pre-Reception presented by Moen and brought together industry leaders, experts, and members alike to applaud the remarkable accomplishments of Ontario’s residential construction industry. Thank you to our event sponsors for supporting this program and the industry at large.

2023 OHBA Awards of Distinction - Top Honours

Presented for the first time in AoD history, GRIT Engineering Inc. won the OHBA Service Professional of the Year Award, recognizing an OHBA member company demonstrating outstanding professionalism and integrity within their business, industry, and community. Based in Stratford, Ontario and a member of the Perth Huron Home Builders Association, GRIT specializes in civil and geotechnical engineering, is at the forefront of innovation, prioritizes customer satisfaction, and is deeply rooted in community service.

The 2023 Ontario Renovator of the Year honoured went to Amsted Design-Build. With over 34 years of experience in delivering high-quality renovation and construction projects, Amsted Design-Build is a renowned design and construction firm that actively focuses on innovation and sustainability. With a company-wide focus on giving back, Amsted Design-Build is an active member in their local community, supporting various charitable initiatives and demonstrating a commitment to supporting the communities they help build. Based in Eastern Ontario, Amsted Design-Build has been a member of the Greater Ottawa Home Builders’ Association for over 30 years and has played active roles at all three tiers of the association.

This year, the coveted Ontario Builder of the Year was divided into two honours, representing both small and large-volume builders across the province.

The 2023 Ontario Builder of the Year – Small Volume honour was presented to Dietrich Homes. Forward-thinking builder Dietrich Homes is dedicated to quality, innovation, and community engagement. Currently constructing Net Zero and Net Zero Ready homes in their Trails of Lily Lake community, Dietrich is committed to embracing green initiatives to enhance the lives of Ontario home buyers. Based in Peterborough, Dietrich Homes is an active member of the Peterborough & Kawartha’s Home Builders’ Association, attracting new members and fostering industry growth.

The 2023 Ontario Builder of the Year – Large Volume honour was presented to The Daniels Corporation. As a full-service developer, The Daniels Corporation has built over 39,0000 homes spanning 39 years in business. Daniels has built its reputation for being a fully inclusive, vertically integrated community builder/developer by creating lasting, vibrant, and healthy communities. Based in Toronto, The Daniels Corporation has been a member of the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) for over 10 years, and has played an active role on BILD committees.

The 2023 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: Branthaven Homes for: West&Post – Oakville

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: National Homes for: Northshore – Burlington (ADhoc Studio, esQape design inc., Kirkor Architects & Planners, McOuat Partnership)

People’s Choice: Amexon Development Corp. for: The Residences at Central Park – Toronto (credit to: Core Architects Inc., II By IV Design)

The full list of winners is available at ohbaaod.ca

About OHBA: The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. www.ohba.ca