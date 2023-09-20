New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buying Franchise Owner in Lafayette, LA

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses ® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 46th location in Lafayette, LA! The brand-new franchise location—led by Chad and Michelle Matt, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Lafayette, Acadia, Vermillion, Jefferson Davis, Cameron, and Calcasieu Parishes in Louisiana .



New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face, so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Michelle said, “The process of purchasing our current home excited us! We discovered that we not only enjoyed the process, but actually looked forward to finding and assessing a potential home. We began to look for an opportunity to pursue this newly found pleasure and were blessed to find New Again Houses.”

“We hope to bring the New Again Houses philosophy to our area. Our desire is to perform above and beyond what we see local real estate investors deliver. That focus is to provide quality homes to our community. The aim is nothing less than to build homes and relationships that our families can depend on,” said Chad. “There are so many reasons that we are excited to be a part of New Again Houses!”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Lafayette, LA, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/la/lafayette

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110