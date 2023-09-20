Latest Direct to Garment Printers Market Report | Direct to Garment Printers Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities: Forecast, 2023-2030

wilmington,Delaware, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Direct to Garment Printers Market was valued at US$ 810 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printers are specialized printing machines designed for the direct printing of full-color, high-resolution designs, images, or graphics directly onto various textile and fabric surfaces, primarily garments like T-shirts, hoodies, and other apparel items.

Consumers increasingly seek personalized and customized products, including apparel. DTG printing allows businesses to offer on-demand customization, meeting this growing consumer demand for unique designs and personalized clothing items. DTG printing is well-suited for short-run and small-batch production. This flexibility appeals to businesses that want to test new designs, respond quickly to trends, or avoid the costs associated with mass production, thus contributing to the growth of direct to garment printer market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global direct to garment printer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, production output, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global direct to garment printers market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global direct to garment printer market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Direct to Garment Printers Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the direct to garment printer market is sub-segmented into desktop and industrial direct to garment printer.

On the basis of production outpour (per hour), the market is sub-segmented into less than 90, 90 – 150, and more than 150.

On the basis of end user, the market is sub-segmented into clothing & apparel, small-sized retailers, events, technical textiles, and others.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 810.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,412.5 million Growth Rate 8.2% Key Market Drivers Rising disposable income

Technological advancements

Rising direct to consumer brands Companies Profiled Seiko Epson Corporation

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Polyprint

Brother International Corporation

Roland DGA Corporation

Aeoon Technologies GmbH

ColDesi Incorporated

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

S. Roque- Máquinas e Tecnologia Laser, S.A. Group

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global direct to garment printers market include,

In June 2023, Epson launched hybrid SureColor® F2270 printer intended for both direct to film and direct to garment printing. The new printer is equipped with hybrid SureColor® F2270, UltraChrome® DG2 ink, and has multiple features including low maintenance, easy to use, among others.

In April 2022, Ricoh introduced a new comprehensive printer intended for both direct to garment and direct to film printing.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global direct to garment printers market growth include Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd., Polyprint, Brother International Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Aeoon Technologies GmbH, ColDesi Incorporated, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., S. Roque- Máquinas e Tecnologia Laser, and S.A. Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global direct to garment printers market based on type, production output, end user and region

Global Direct to Garment Printers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Desktop direct to garment printers Industrial direct to garment printers

Global Direct to Garment Printers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Production Output (per hour) Less than 90 90 – 150 More than 150

Global Direct to Garment Printers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Clothing & Apparels Small Size Retailers Events Technical Textiles Others

Global Direct to Garment Printers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Direct to Garment Printers Market US Canada Latin America Direct to Garment Printers Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Direct to Garment Printers Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Direct to Garment Printers Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Direct to Garment Printers Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Direct to Garment Printers Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Direct to Garment Printers Report:

What will be the market value of the global direct to garment printer market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global direct to garment printer market?

What are the market drivers of the global direct to garment printer market?

What are the key trends in the global direct to garment printer market?

Which is the leading region in the global direct to garment printer market?

What are the major companies operating in the global direct to garment printer market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global direct to garment printer market?

