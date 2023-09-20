Montreal Burlesque Festival Heats Up October

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for the hottest weekend of the fall: the 13th edition of the Montreal Burlesque Festival returns to Club Soda on October 13 and 14 with a constellation of risqué performers who will seduce and dazzle free-spirited fans with their glamorous shows, and an opening dinner on October 12. The event promises to leave everyone breathless and smiling for the rest of the year.



On Friday, October 13, burlesque stars will compete at the Lili St-Cyr Award. The evocatively named Mila La Machina, Belle Epoque, Sherlesque, Tanya King and a dozen best-in-class artists will perform their best numbers to claim the coveted Best Act title, followed by all the headliners of the festival.

On Saturday evening, international and Canadian festival headliners will mesmerize the crowd with their most seductive numbers and titillating costumes designed to not stay on for long. Like fireworks in the night, New Zealand’s Chris Oh, Britain’s Miss Betsy Rose, American Jessabelle Thunder, and festival founder, Montreal’s own Scarlett James, will ignite the stage, preceded by the mischievous Whiskey Jules, Eva Mystique, Kitty Kin-Evil, Bébé Bardeau and many more.

Beyond shows, the festival will bring back its popular Saturday daytime burlesque workshops at Accento Studios in Montreal's Little Italy. Participants of all backgrounds, amateurs and advanced, will learn the secrets of burlesque from the best in the business. Perhaps, new stars will be born.

“Burlesque revives romance and seduction at a time when we need it most,” stated Scarlett James. “Naughty and sensual, it is an art far beyond striptease, full of joy, emotion, music, dance and song. Burlesque shows people how to play again."

The Montreal Burlesque Festival will kick off on Thursday, October 12, with a meet-and-greet dinner at the charming downtown Parisian brasserie, Le Pois Penché, where festival creators and VIP stars will gather around a French feast. Burlesque fans are invited to make their own reservations at LePoisPenche.com. It is first come, first served, and places will fill up quickly.

Festival attendees are encouraged to embrace the dress code throughout the weekend. Like in Hollywood’s golden era, elegance and imagination are a must. Jeans, running shoes, and baseball caps are not accepted. As a festival that cares about the environment, each pair of tickets sold will contribute to the planting of a tree where it is most needed in collaboration with onetreeplanted.org.

Tickets and program details can be found at montrealburlesquefestival.com

Tickets – Montreal Burlesque Festival



Festival Burlesque de Montréal

October 13-14, 2023

Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent Blvd, Montreal)

Doors open at 7 p.m. / Shows start at 8 p.m.

To download photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6ojqgg4cc4ucnjaac6f7l/h?rlkey=5w0u66n84s06bk7vgjepbkv77&dl=0

To request a media accreditation to the Friday, October 13 or Saturday, October 14 show at Club Soda or additional information, please contact:

Leeja Murphy, Agence Pink

514 213-0045

leeja@agencepink.com