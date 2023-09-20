Daré Bioscience to Present at The Menopause Society 2023 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Dr. Andrew Goldstein, Daré Medical Advisor, will present at the 2023 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society (formerly known as The North American Menopause Society, or NAMS) taking place September 27-30, 2023 at the Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA. Additionally, three poster presentations relating to two of Daré’s investigational products designed to address common menopausal symptoms will be shared at the meeting.



Presentation: Not All Vulvodynia is Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause Presenter: Andrew T. Goldstein, MD, FACOG Director, The Centers for Vulvovaginal Disorders Clinical Professor, George Washington University School of Medicine Date / Time: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 9:35 -9:55 a.m. EDT

Poster Presentations*:



A Phase 1/2, Open-label, Parallel Group Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of DARE-HRT1 (80 μg Estradiol/4 mg Progesterone and 160 μg Estradiol/8 mg Progesterone Intravaginal Rings) Over 12 Weeks in Healthy Postmenopausal Women





A Phase 1/2, Open-label, Parallel Group Study to Evaluate the Preliminary Efficacy and Usability of DARE-HRT1 (80 μg Estradiol/4 mg Progesterone and 160 μg Estradiol/8 mg Progesterone) Intravaginal Rings Over 12 Weeks in Healthy Postmenopausal Women





Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Preliminary Pharmacodynamic Evaluation of DARE-VVA1: A Soft Gelatin Capsule containing Tamoxifen for the Treatment of the Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause



*Authors: Andrea Thurman, MD1; M. Louise Hull, MBChB, PhD, FRANZCOG2; Bronwyn Stuckey, MBBS, FRACP3; Jessica Hatheway, MBA1; Christine Mauck, MD, MPH1; Nadene Zack, MS1; and David Friend, PhD1

1. Daré Bioscience, San Diego, CA, USA

2. PARC Clinical Research and Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide, Adelaide, Australia

3. Keogh Institute for Medical Research, Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, University of Western Australia, Nedlands, Australia

About The Menopause Society

The Menopause Society (formerly The North American Menopause Society) is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and providing them with the tools and resources to improve the health of women during the menopause transition and beyond. As the leading authority on menopause since 1989, the nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization serves as the independent, evidence-based resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, the media, and the public and leads the conversation about improving women’s health and healthcare experiences. To learn more, visit menopause.org.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD) and/or female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD) utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker’s Power List and Endpoints News’ Women in Biopharma 2022. In 2023, Daré's CEO was honored as one of Fierce Pharma’s Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré’s contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women’s health space. Daré Bioscience placed #1 in the Small Company category of the San Diego Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Lee Roth / Julia Weilman

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com / jweilman@burnsmc.com

646.930.4406

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jake Robison

Evoke Canale

jake.robison@evokegroup.com

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.



