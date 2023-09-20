Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market Report 2023-2030: GC Rieber Compact AS and NutriVita Foods - Leaders in Sustainable Solutions for Therapeutic Food

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market to Reach $672.3 Million by 2030



The global market for Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food estimated at US$352.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$672.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Semi Solid Pastes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$594.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drinkable Therapeutic Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.

Market Scope

This data provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food market, covering various aspects such as historical sales data, current market dynamics, and future forecasts.

It includes an overview of annual sales in US dollars for Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food products from 2014 to 2030, offering insights into expected market growth and trends over this period.

The analysis also provides a regional perspective, examining the market's performance in key geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, from 2022 to 2030, along with the respective Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR).

Moreover, it offers a historical review of the market's performance from 2014 to 2021, allowing for an understanding of market trends and developments over the years.

The data further segments the market by product type, including Semi Solid Pastes, Drinkable Therapeutic Foods, Solid Foods, UNICEF, WFP (World Food Programme), and other end-uses, providing insights into the market's various segments and their growth potential.

This comprehensive dataset serves as a valuable resource for businesses, investors, and stakeholders interested in gaining a deep understanding of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food market and making informed decisions based on historical trends and future projections.

Market Overview





Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $352.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $672.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



