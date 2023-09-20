Latin America Defies Global Trend: Projects Mid-Range Double-Digit Growth in B2C E-Commerce Led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2C E-Commerce Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global B2C E-Commerce market, which experienced a surge in growth during the pandemic years, is now poised to undergo a substantial slowdown, transitioning from continuous double-digit annual growth until 2022 to a sustained single-digit growth rate from 2022 onwards. This trend is particularly pronounced in developed markets, including the United States and Europe, where market size is projected to experience single-digit growth by 2027.

Key Highlights:

Shift in Growth Rate: The B2C E-Commerce market, which previously enjoyed double-digit annual growth, is now expected to maintain single-digit growth rates in developed economies. Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead in B2C E-Commerce sales value, surpassing North America and Western Europe. China is poised to establish its dominance in this space, with B2C E-Commerce sales value nearly ten times that of the United States by 2025. Latin American Growth: In contrast to developed markets, Latin America is emerging as a region with significant post-pandemic growth potential. It is projected to witness a mid-range double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in its B2C E-Commerce market from 2022 to 2025. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are among the countries leading this growth, with Argentina expected to exhibit the most substantial CAGR in the region by 2025.

Key Questions Covered:

Projected Market Size: What is the expected B2C E-Commerce market size in various regions by 2027? Top Growth Countries: Which countries are forecasted to experience the most significant B2C E-Commerce market growth by 2027? Global Trends: What are the major B2C E-Commerce trends worldwide in 2023? Demographic Insights: Which demographic group engaged in the most online shopping in Europe in 2022? Payment Methods: In Latin America, what were the most commonly used payment methods in B2C E-Commerce in 2022?

Key Companies Mentioned:

Covered Countries:

The global B2C E-Commerce market continues to evolve, with shifting growth dynamics in various regions and significant potential for Latin America's post-pandemic growth.

Key Topics Covered:

