SurgePays to Exhibit at the NACS Show 2023

BARTLETT, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, will participate in one of America’s largest convenience industry trade shows, the National Association of Convenience Stores (“NACS”) Show 2023, being held in Atlanta, Georgia from October 4 - 6. The NACS Show prides itself on providing the most comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience and fuel retailing industry.



The SurgePays team, exhibiting in booth #B3977, will demonstrate how convenience stores could significantly increase revenue and foot traffic by becoming the tech hub for their underbanked and underserved patrons. SurgePays will display its full range of financial technology services, including prepaid wireless activations and top-ups, gift cards, reloadable debit cards, and ACP enrollment services. SurgePays is also excited to unveil new service offerings for the convenience store channel at the NACS Show.

“We had a fantastic experience last year at the annual NACS Show, which is regarded as one of the largest convenience industry shows in the country,” said D. Garth Billstin, vice president of sales, SurgePays Fintech, Inc. “For this year’s NACS Show, we’ve expanded our suite of products being exhibited, added more personnel, and will be showing our new products and services designed to help convenience stores support underbanked and underserved consumers.”

About NACS

NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, serves as a trusted advisor to over 1,300 retailer and 1,600 supplier members from more than 50 countries. A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 29-member Board of Directors comprised of convenience retailers of all sizes from all over the globe. NACS serves the convenience and fuel retailing industry by sharing ideas and insights in its award-winning publications (including NACS Magazine and the Convenience Matters Podcast), creating unique networking and education opportunities (including the annual NACS Show, one of the 40 largest trade shows in the United States) and through industry-leading research and analysis.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone and Torch Wireless provide subsidized mobile broadband to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

