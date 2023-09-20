Published Market Report | Contact Center Outsourcing Market Analysis, Competition Assessment, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast - 2023-2030

Wilmington,Delaware, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market was valued at US$ 82 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Cloud sourcing is a contract in which a corporation pays a third-party cloud hosting provider to offer and support IT services that may otherwise be provided in-house. Cloud sourcing is similar to outsourcing however, cloud computing services are typically charged on a per-use utility model rather than an annual or monthly contract. Contact centers can interact with customers through a variety of methods, including voice, email, and chat.

Providing personalized experiences for clients is becoming increasingly crucial for organizations. Contact center outsourcing providers are utilizing cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to deliver specialized solutions that assist businesses in increasing customer pleasure and loyalty.

Customers want smooth interactions across multiple touchpoints as communication channels expand. Contact center outsourcing companies are increasing their capacity and mixing channels such as voice, email, chat, social media, and self-service options to give omnichannel assistance. This allows businesses to give dependable and practical client service, hence enhancing consumer satisfaction.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global contact center outsourcing market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global contact center outsourcing market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global contact center outsourcing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, chat support is rapidly gaining traction and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years, due to its availability and easy access.

Based on application, in 2022, the retail segment dominated the market because of the growing E-commerce activities and online shopping and related concerns.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 82 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 148.1 billion Growth Rate 8.8% Key Market Drivers Rise of cloud-based contact center solutions

Increased demand for omnichannel support

Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)

Focus on customer experience

Expansion into new markets Companies Profiled Atento SA

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

DATAMARK Inc.

Scicom Berhad

Firstsource Solutions Limited

Teleperformance SA

TTEC Holdings Inc.

Startek

Hgs

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global contact center outsourcing market include,

In August 2023, Five9 launched its new Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) solution, which uses artificial intelligence to power customer service interactions.

In July 2023, Genesys launched its new Genesys Cloud CX platform, which offers a comprehensive set of cloud-based contact center solutions.

In June 2023, Avaya launched its new OneCloud platform, which offers a unified cloud-based communications and contact center solution.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global contact center outsourcing market growth include Atento SA, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, DATAMARK Inc., Scicom Berhad, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Teleperformance SA, TTEC Holdings Inc., Startek, and Hgs, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global contact center outsourcing market based on type, application, and region

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Email Support Chat Support Voice (Off-shore, On-shore) Other Services

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application BFSI Government and Defense Healthcare IT and Telecom Retail Manufacturing Others

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Contact Center Outsourcing Market US Canada Latin America Contact Center Outsourcing Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Contact Center Outsourcing Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Contact Center Outsourcing Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Contact Center Outsourcing Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Contact Center Outsourcing Report:

What will be the market value of the global contact center outsourcing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global contact center outsourcing market?

What are the market drivers of the global contact center outsourcing market?

What are the key trends in the global contact center outsourcing market?

Which is the leading region in the global contact center outsourcing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global contact center outsourcing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global contact center outsourcing market?

3