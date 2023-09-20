Femasys Announces First-Patient-In for Pivotal Clinical Trial Evaluating its FemBloc Permanent Birth Control

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including two lead revolutionary late-clinical stage product candidates and FDA-cleared, innovative diagnostic products, today announced the achievement of First-Patient-In for its pivotal clinical trial evaluating FemBloc®, a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical, non-implant, in-office solution for permanent birth control for women. The landmark pivotal clinical trial (the “FINALE” trial) is currently enrolling patients and additional clinical sites are planned to support the further expansion of the trial.



“We are very encouraged to have the first-patient-in for the FINALE pivotal trial of FemBloc. Accessible birth control options are critical for women, and FemBloc could provide a first-of-its-kind option to those considering surgical tubal sterilization or women using temporary or long-term birth control methods that often require exposure to implants or hormones,” stated Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “In addition to creating accessible options for women for permanent birth control, we continue to advance our other lead product candidate, FemaSeed®, that also has the potential for long-term impact by replacing decades old technology for infertility.”

About the FINALE Pivotal Clinical Trial

Femasys ‘FINALE [Prospective Multi-Center Trial for FemBloc INtratubal Occlusion for TranscervicAL PErmanent Birth Control] trial (NCT05977751) is designed as a prospective, multi-center, open-label, single-arm study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of FemBloc, a novel, non-surgical female permanent birth control approach. The primary endpoint is pregnancy rate, which will be analyzed once 401 women have used FemBloc for one year for permanent birth control. The study is designed as a roll-in beginning with enrollment of 50 women for a clinical readout primarily of preliminary safety data prior to enrolling the remaining subjects. An interim analysis of clinical data endpoints is planned once 300 women have used FemBloc for one year. Follow-up will continue annually for five years post-market. For more information, visit www.FemBloc.com.



About FemBloc®

FemBloc® is a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical, non-implant, in-office solution in late-stage clinical development for permanent birth control. It is intended to be a safer option for women and its cost is estimated to be substantially less than the long-standing surgical alternative by eliminating the need for anesthesia, incisions, and permanent implants. FemBloc has the potential to offer a convenient, accessible, and reliable option to women seeking permanent birth control. For over 100 years, there has been stagnant innovation in the area of permanent birth control; this could lead to a $20 billion market expansion opportunity for FemBloc in the U.S. alone. For more information, visit www.FemBloc.com.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company focused on meeting women’s unmet needs worldwide by developing a broad portfolio of innovative product candidates and products that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates in late-stage clinical development are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company has developed diagnostic products that complement these two lead product candidates for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada and other countries outside the U.S. and are commercial ready with in-house manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. FemaSeed, FemCerv, and FemCath have also received product approval in Canada. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



