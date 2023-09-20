AGM Statement

| Source: Foresight Technology VCT PLC Foresight Technology VCT PLC

London, UNITED KINGDOM

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

( the “Company”)


Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

AGM Results Statement

The board of the Company (“Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2023, all of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For
(including discretion)		Votes Against
Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.414,5470
Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy370,91943,628
Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.367,96146,586
Resolution 4  - To re-elect Ernie Richardson as a Director.381,21819,905
Resolution 5  - To re-elect Tim Dowlen as a Director.369,08632,037
Resolution 6  - To re-elect Carol Thompson as a Director.401,010113
Resolution 7  - To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration386,10428,280
Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares386,51827,866
Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights385,83428,224
Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares394,24620,138
Resolution 11 – Authorisation for the Company to hold General Meetings414,189358

For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8181