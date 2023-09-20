AGM Statement

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

( the “Company”)



Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977





AGM Results Statement

The board of the Company (“Board”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2023, all of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including discretion) Votes Against Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. 414,547 0 Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 370,919 43,628 Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 367,961 46,586 Resolution 4 - To re-elect Ernie Richardson as a Director. 381,218 19,905 Resolution 5 - To re-elect Tim Dowlen as a Director. 369,086 32,037 Resolution 6 - To re-elect Carol Thompson as a Director. 401,010 113 Resolution 7 - To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration 386,104 28,280 Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares 386,518 27,866 Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 385,834 28,224 Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares 394,246 20,138 Resolution 11 – Authorisation for the Company to hold General Meetings 414,189 358

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8181