From Advanced Filtration to Medical Marvels: Unveiling Key Market Segments and Drivers in the Nanofibers Industry

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanofibers 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for nanofibers is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a focus on filtration, tissue engineering scaffolds, wound dressings, drug delivery, sensors, protective clothing, and composites reinforcement. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the nanofibers industry, offering insights into market size, growth trends, key players, applications, technologies, and regional markets.
Key Highlights:
Market Growth Drivers:
The report identifies the factors driving the growth of the nanofibers market and explores various types of nanofibers, manufacturing methods, and challenges associated with scaling up production.
Market Segmentation:
Major market segments are analyzed, including filtration, textiles, and medical applications. The report delves into market drivers, product innovations, key applications, and revenue forecasts for each segment.
Regional Markets:
The report provides detailed insights into regional markets, with historical and projected nanofiber revenues for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.
Profiles of Key Players:
Profiles of 82 companies are included in the report, featuring companies such as Asahi Kasei, BioSurfaces, LLC, Donaldson, Enerol Nanotechnologies, Gelatex Technologies OÜ, IDKLAB, Invenio Srl, NanoLayr, and TruSpin.
Carbon Nanofibers Market:
The report also covers the carbon nanofibers market, exploring synthesis techniques, applications in batteries and supercapacitors, and profiles of relevant companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
3 INTRODUCTION
4 NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)
5 MARKETS FOR POLYMER NANOFIBERS
5.1 SWOT ANALYSIS
5.2 FILTER MEDIA
5.3 TEXTILES
5.4 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
5.5 OTHER MARKETS
6 POLYMER NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (71 company profiles)
7 CARBON NANOFIBERS MARKET
7.1 Properties
7.2 Synthesis
7.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition
7.2.2 Electrospinning
7.2.3 Template-based
7.2.4 From biomass
7.3 Markets
7.3.1 Batteries
7.3.2 Supercapacitors
7.3.3 Thermal interface materials
7.3.4 Fuel cells
7.3.5 CO2 capture
7.4 Companies (11 company profiles)
8 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Argonide Corporation
- Avalon Nanofiber Ltd.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- BIG-nano Corp, Inc.
- Bioinicia SL
- Biosurfaces LLC
- Cellevate AB
- Contipro a.s.
- Cummins Inc.
- Dasan EPM
- Dipole Materials, Inc.
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Dupont
- Elmarco
- EneRol Nanotechnologies
- Esfil Tehno AS
- ESpin Technologies, Inc.
- 4C Air, Inc.
- FPS, Inc
- Fuence Co., Ltd.
- Gelatex Technologies OU
- Gentex Corporation
- Hirose Paper Mfg Co., Ltd.
- Hollingsworth & Vose Company
- Inovenso Ltd.
- Hifyber
- IDKLAB
- IKOstrips
- Invenio Srl
- Irema-Filter GmbH
- Japan Vilene Company Ltd.
- JNC Corporation
- Johns Manville Corporation
- KNF Technology
- Koken Ltd.
- Kuraray
- Lime Co., Ltd.
- Matregenix, Inc.
- Matrix Meats
- M-TechX, Inc.
- Mecc, Co., Ltd.
- Medprin
- N2 Cell
- Nanofiber Solutions LLC
- Nanolayr
- Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.
- Nanomembrane s.r.o.
- NANOTEX GROUP s.r.o.
- NASK
- Neoorganika
- Neotherix Ltd
- Nurami Medical Ltd.
- NXTNano, LLC
- Ortho ReBirth
- Pardam s.r.o(Ltd)/NANO4FIBERS Group
- RESPILON Group sro.
- Spur a.s.
- Stellenbosch Nanofiber Company (Pty.) Ltd.
- StTeresa Medical
- Technical Fine Co., Ltd.
- Teijin Fibers Ltd.
- The Electrospinning Company
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Truspin
- Verdex Technology, Inc.
- Vivolta
- Zetta Ltd.
- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
- Applied Sciences (Pyrograf Products, Inc.)
- Bergen Carbon Solutions AS
- Carbonova
- C2CNT LLC/Capital Power
- FutureCarbon GmbH
- Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.
- JNC Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Showa Denko KK
- UP Catalyst
- Vinatech Co, Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v9lye
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.