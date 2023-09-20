Enterprise Video Market to Cross USD 48.37 Billion With a Growing CAGR of 12.89% by 2030 | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Enterprise Video Market reached a valuation of USD 18.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a substantial growth, reaching USD 48.37 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% anticipated during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Enterprise video refers to the use of video content within a business or organizational context to achieve various objectives, such as communication, training, marketing, and collaboration. It encompasses a wide range of video-related activities and technologies tailored for the specific needs of enterprises. Enterprise video plays a pivotal role in employee training and development. Training videos, webinars, and e-learning modules are used to educate employees on various topics, from compliance and onboarding to skills development.

Market Analysis

The enterprise video market is driven by various factors that contribute to its growth and adoption. Organizations worldwide are undergoing digital transformations to stay competitive. Video content plays a crucial role in this transformation by enabling companies to communicate, collaborate, and train employees more effectively. The rise of remote work, especially accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased the demand for video conferencing, webinars, and virtual meetings. Enterprise video solutions facilitate remote collaboration, driving market growth. Many enterprises use video for employee onboarding, training, and development. Video-based learning provides a more engaging and effective way to educate employees, leading to a growing market for training and eLearning videos.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

The key players are Kaltura, Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, LogMeIn, VBrick Systems, Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe, Inc., IBM Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo Inc., Zoom Video Communications, RingCentral, and others in the final report.

Enterprise Video Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 18.34 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 48.37 Bn CAGR CAGR of 12.89% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Enterprise Video Market Study

In the dynamic landscape of the enterprise video market, the Corporate Communications segment is poised to emerge as a dominant force. This segment encompasses a wide array of video-based communication tools and platforms that facilitate internal and external corporate communication. The global shift towards remote work has propelled the demand for video communication tools within organizations.

In the ever-evolving market, the Telecom segment is emerging as a dominant player, revolutionizing the way organizations communicate and collaborate. Telecom companies boast extensive and reliable network infrastructures, making them crucial players in the delivery of high-quality video content.

Recent Developments

ON24's acquisition of VIBBIO is a significant development in the world of virtual events and video marketing. This strategic move is expected to enhance ON24's capabilities in delivering engaging and interactive virtual experiences to its customers.

In a groundbreaking move for the telecommunications industry, Tata Teleservices, a prominent player in the field, has forged a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leading web-based video conferencing solutions provider. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way enterprises and individuals experience unified communications solutions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

“Digital Transformation Coupled with Increasing Remote Work and Collaboration”

The dynamics of the enterprise video market are characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that shape its growth trajectory. One of the key drivers propelling this market forward is the increasing demand for remote collaboration and communication solutions, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated the adoption of video conferencing and streaming tools across various industries. Additionally, the growing need for efficient knowledge sharing, training, and onboarding within enterprises has further fueled the demand for video-based solutions. However, this market is not without its restraints, including concerns over data security and privacy, as well as the need for substantial investments in high-quality infrastructure to support seamless video delivery. Furthermore, challenges such as the constant evolution of video technology and the need for interoperability between different platforms and devices can hinder market growth. Moreover, as the market matures, competition among vendors intensifies, leading to price wars and commoditization of basic video services, which can be a restraint for market players.

Enterprise Video Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing & Client Engagement

By Delivery Technique

Downloading/Traditional Streaming

Adaptive Streaming

Progressive Downloading

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Education

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and ITeS

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, is a hotbed for technological innovation. Silicon Valley, in California, is home to many video technology companies, driving advancements in enterprise video solutions. Europe has stringent data protection regulations, such as GDPR. This has influenced the development of secure and compliant video solutions to protect user data and privacy. Europe's diverse linguistic landscape demands video solutions that support multiple languages and cultural nuances, driving the development of localization features. Asia-Pacific is a diverse region with rapidly growing economies. Enterprises here are increasingly adopting video for communication, marketing, and training purposes.

Impact of Recession on Enterprise Video Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the enterprise video market is multifaceted. While some sectors may experience a decline in demand due to budget constraints, others may see increased adoption as remote work and digital communication become essential. Adapting to changing customer needs and offering cost-effective, innovative solutions will be crucial for companies in this market to thrive during economic downturns.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Offering

9. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode

10. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Delivery Technique

12. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

13. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Vertical

14 Regional Analysis

15. Company Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. USE Cases and Best Practices

18. Conclusion

