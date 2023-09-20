One Way Transparent Tent Market to Gain USD 2,965 Mn by 2032 | Personal Segment to be Largest Revenue-Generating End Use Insights

New York, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global One Way Transparent Tent Market is anticipated to achieve a value of roughly USD 2,965 Million by 2032, a substantial rise from its 2022 value of USD 1,400 Million. This progress is expected to unfold at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the projection period from 2023 to 2032.

Camping is a fun activity to reduce the daily stress of life by living out of the home at the time of night to safeguard from foreign things, which is helpful to leave your comfort zone and experience new things with nature. One way transparent tent aids to reduce everyday stress and reduce strain from several life issues. These tents protects from sun and rain that rises the market demand. Moreover, it helps to provide privacy to the individual.

Key Takeaway:

With a 40% market share , the tunnel tent category is expected to stay profitable throughout the forecasted period.

, the is expected to stay profitable throughout the forecasted period. With a market share of 60% in terms of end-use, the personal sector is profitable in this market in 2022 and is anticipated to rule over the forecast period.

in terms of end-use, the in this market in 2022 and is anticipated to rule over the forecast period. Specialty shops have the largest market share in this industry (34%) and they are anticipated to hold this position throughout the projection period.

have the largest market share in this industry and they are anticipated to hold this position throughout the projection period. The second-highest market share was attained by the region of Europe , with a revenue share of 25%.

was attained by the region of , with a In 2022, North America will have the highest revenue share, at about 40%.

will have the Market share is anticipated to grow profitably in the Asia Pacific area from 2023 to 2032.

Fun camping activities like hiking, climbing, and camping can aid in the market growth. Moreover, these types of activities aid to raise our health and aid to the individual to raise awareness in individuals who are very health conscious. Furthermore, one way transparent tents utilize the watch nearby nature located in the tent, helping to give privacy which will increase the market growth.

Factors affecting the growth of the one way transparent tent industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the one way transparent tent industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing government investment: Governments are largely investing in tourism to enhance some places and upgrade that places according to tourism.

Governments are largely investing in tourism to enhance some places and upgrade that places according to tourism. Increasing demand for outdoor activities: Key reason for the market growth owing to the rising need for outdoor activities.

Key reason for the market growth owing to the rising need for outdoor activities. Large investment in research & development: R&D investment is increasing to make environment-friendly tents that are waterproof and with no chemical solvent use hence, the market will grow in the forecast period.

R&D investment is increasing to make environment-friendly tents that are waterproof and with no chemical solvent use hence, the market will grow in the forecast period. Increasing disposable income: Regions like Europe, North America, and APAC have large disposable income, which contributes to the market growth.

Top Trends in the Global One Way Transparent Tent Market

Several R&D activities in the global one way transparent tent market owing to the need for novel technology is a market trend. Moreover, the main key players are largely investing, leading to market growth. Moreover, recreational activities need is rising between the individual is rising.

Market Growth

Various economic variables, such as increased government investment, increased outdoor activity demand, huge research & development investments, and rising disposable income, are likely to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. As a result, these factors will drive the expansion of the global one-way transparent tent market.

Regional Analysis

The North America has dominated this market with 40% market share in 2022 and will tend to rise at high rate from 2023 to 2032. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing presence of GEN Z and millennials in the North American region. Also, the APAC region will increase with large CAGR rate of 9.5% in the forecast period, due to rising disposable income in countries like India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Heavily competitive market owing to several multinational companies in the market. Furthermore, key players with large market share in this market are utilizing strategies like expansion, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions that are expected to raise competition among the competitors. Such strategies are aiding the quality of the market and product portfolios in the market. Major key players are Force Ten, Big Agnes, Inc., The North Face, Inc., and other key players.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

The Coleman Company

Simex Outdoor International

Oase Outdoors

North Face, Inc.

Newell Brands

Khyam

Kampa

Johnson Outdoors

Hilleberg

Gelert

Force Ten

Exxel Outdoors

AMG GROUP

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 1,400 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 2,965 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 18% North America Revenue Share 40% Europe Revenue Share 25% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The main cause of the market growth is the rising need for outdoor activities. Furthermore, the growth of this market is rising because of the demand for more quality time with family and friends. Moreover, nature attachment increasing demand will increase the market growth. Furthermore, governments are largely investing in tourism to beautify some places and improve them. Therefore, outdoor activities are becoming unchallenging to access and less costly with respect to old times. In regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC individuals have large disposable income, so the need for outdoor activities is rising in the market and will boost the market further during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Very high competition exists in the market due to the presence of several top players in the market. Thus, competitiveness in the one way transparent tent market hampers market growth.

Market Opportunities

The global one way transparent tent market is highly competitive all over the world. Industries are trying to create environment-friendly tents with waterproof and absence of solvent use that can assist individuals who are living from respiratory diseases. Moreover, producers are highly investing in the R & D for novel technology advancement to gain more adventure-loving individuals as a customer.

Report Segmentation of the Global One Way Transparent Tent Market

Type Insight

Based on type, the tunnel tent segment is the most dominant in the global one way transparent tent market, with a market revenue share of 40% all over the globe. Because of their less weight compared to their size and provide a lot of room for storage owing to long side walls. Moreover, the dome segment is anticipated to increase at a high rate with, because of its strong struggle against heavy winds with respect to tunnel tent.

End Use Insight

Based on end use, the personal segment is anticipated to be the most dominant segment in the global one way transparent tent market, with a market share of 60% and expected to rise in the forecast period. Mainly due to several individuals wanting no-stress holiday and to connect Commercial tent tents are expected to increase with a large CAGR in the forecast period, mainly due to the demand for tents for dangerous sport on the international level.

Distribution Channel Insight

Based on the distribution channel, the specialty stores segment is anticipated to be the most dominant segment in the global one way transparent tent market, with the largest market share of 34%. Mainly due to the presence of several colors, features, and types in the specialty stores. Moreover, online stores are expected to rise with high rate in the forecast period, because of the increase in e-commerce.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Dome Tent

Tunnel Tent

Geodesic Tent

Based on End Use

Commercial

Personal

Based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Global One Way Transparent Tent Market

In Mar 2022, Camp Shores got Camp Vec, which supported the integration of the brand and gave camping and special tents with advanced technology.

In May 2017, Camping World Holdings, Inc., bought Gander Mountain Company and Overton's, Inc. assets from RV-centric retail locations’ biggest network across country and the main provider of a detailed services’ portfolio, resources, products, and protection plans for the camping whoever is going for outdoor planned or unplanned activities.

