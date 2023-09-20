Latin American Defense Industry Research Report 2023: Equipment Modernization Plans Collide with Economic Realities

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Defense Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an overview of the Latin American defense market, highlighting growth drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and notable companies with active contracts or a presence in the region. The study also outlines the most relevant projects and programs as well as representative contracts.

Latin American militaries are going through modernization and refurbishment processes to update their equipment and stay up to date with advances in military technology. The combination of rising inflation and slowing economic growth in Latin American countries has resulted in general budget limitations that affect the defense sector to a certain degree. This becomes particularly significant when procuring military equipment from international companies.

A spending priority for Latin American militaries is the acquisition of advanced land vehicles that are essential for missions including border security operations and combating drug trafficking. Unmanned systems, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles, also are valuable because they can easily navigate hostile environments such as the Amazon rainforest, where drug cartels sometimes operate, and can effectively carry out surveillance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Defense Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Representative Contracts and Programs

Representative Contracts

Representative Programs

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Multilevel - Zero Trust Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 2: Refurbishment and Maintenance Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope and Overview

Regional Priorities

Regional Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Analysis

Top Spenders

Spending Forecast

Defense Imports

Spending Areas and Technologies

Notable Companies and Organizations

Selected International Companies in Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f0xhm

