LPL Financial Highlights Progress of Liquidity & Succession Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LP L Financial LLC today announces key updates on its Liquidity & Succession offering which is aimed at advisors who are seeking to monetize the business they have built either due to a desire to retire or to simply free themselves of their business owner duties in order to refocus on their clients and grow their business.



Through a market-competitive M&A transaction, LPL Liquidity & Succession offers advisors – whether affiliated with LPL or not – who are looking to sell their practice the ability to maintain their brand, investment philosophy and client service model while benefitting from LPL’s strategic and operational support.

“LPL Liquidity & Succession was designed with advisors in mind and is the first program of its kind in the market today,” said Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Jeremy Holly. “At LPL, we understand that fostering relationships is paramount for advisors, but as their business grows managing the day-to-day business operations can keep advisors from being able to focus solely on their clients. LPL Liquidity & Succession provides advisors with the resources, support and tools necessary to let them get back to the parts of the business they love. By cultivating these partnerships, LPL allows advisors to build a targeted and comprehensive strategy for the next evolution of their business.”

With a focus on advisors who plan to retire within three to seven years, but open to advisors at any stage of their career looking to take advantage of all the benefits LPL Liquidity & Succession offers, the program helps seasoned advisors realize the practice value of their life’s work through three core pillars:

Monetize: LPL Financial offers competitive valuation and a tailored and transparent payout structure to reward advisors for the business they’ve built.

LPL Financial offers competitive valuation and a tailored and transparent payout structure to reward advisors for the business they’ve built. Support : With a dedicated team and built-in support structure of LPL’s W2 model, LPL offers advisors the ability to offload their business operating duties so they can focus on what’s most important – their clients.

: With a dedicated team and built-in support structure of LPL’s W2 model, LPL offers advisors the ability to offload their business operating duties so they can focus on what’s most important – their clients. Strategize: LPL Financial provides advisors with near and long-term support and strategies to ensure they’re ready for the next phase of their business.



As the first program of its kind, LPL Liquidity & Succession does more than just allow seasoned advisors to preserve their own legacy – it gives the next generation of advisors the opportunity to start building theirs.

“LPL Liquidity & Succession allows advisors to maintain and grow the relationships and business they’ve built while preparing for the road ahead,” said SVP, Liquidity & Succession, Strategic Programs, Jared Fingeret. “Advisors who are nearing retirement are paired with other, philosophically aligned, independent advisors to help provide clients with a similar experience and seamless transition. With so many seasoned advisors expected to retire within the next 10 years, LPL Liquidity & Succession not only helps ensure the continuation of independence – it creates opportunities to position the next generation of independent-minded advisors for success. After offering LPL Liquidity & Succession to our current advisors for nearly a year, we are really excited by the results and are confident this program will be a positive addition to the industry.”

Make the most of the next phase of your business and start a conversation with a LPL business development representative near you.

Hear from independent advisors who are already taking advantage of all the benefits LPL Liquidity & Succession has to offer.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

