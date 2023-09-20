Medeloop Secures $8M Seed Funding to Pioneer the Future of Health Research

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medeloop.ai , a trailblazing healthtech startup hailing from the Stanford University campus, announced today that it has raised $8M in seed funding to launch an end-to-end solution for early stage clinical research. The oversubscribed round was led by General Catalyst with participation from Maven Ventures, the Ovo Fund, NV investments (led by Vivi Nivo), Ken Frazier (former Chairman and CEO of Merck), Dr. Linda Grais (former biotech founder and CEO), and others. To date, Medeloop has raised $10M in a year that will ensure continued expansion, key hires, and technological innovation.

Medeloop’s AI-driven platform seamlessly integrates, harmonizes, and analyzes extensive health data using advanced AI tools that have the potential to significantly expedite the clinical research process. These insights can facilitate breakthroughs in research, even for the most enigmatic diseases. By employing sophisticated AI techniques, the platform streamlines researcher discovery by simplifying grant applications, data collection, harmonization, biomarker and trend identification, and manuscript submissions.

Dr. Rene Caissie founded the platform in pursuit of innovative treatment for his daughter’s Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), diagnosed two years ago. His surgical background, coupled with his prior success in building and exiting an EMR company, uniquely positions him to lead this mission-driven team. Dr. Caissie believes the goal to transform a five-year health research journey into a five-week discovery sprint is within reach, and will benefit countless patients awaiting cures.

“My daughter's diagnosis and recovery, facilitated by world-renowned pediatric pain expert Dr. Elliot Krane and others, underscores the need for innovation that offers hope for all humanity on their health journey," said Dr. Rene Cassie, Medeloop CEO and co-founder. "That's why I founded Medeloop. We aim to empower research participants and the ecosystem to establish new treatment paradigms."

"The Medeloop research platform is nothing short of transformative,” said Dr. Elliot Krane, Pediatric Pain Physician and Professor Emeritus at Stanford University School of Medicine. “Having worked in this field for the past decades, I can unequivocally say that it's the best I've ever seen. Its innovation and functionality represent a new paradigm in health research, positioning it at the forefront of our efforts to understand and combat disease."

Founders, Dr. Rene Caissie, CEO, adjunct professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and former surgeon, CTO, Raghav Samavedem (AI, Stanford University), Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Josh Walonoski (PhD in genetics, Columbia University), and COO Andy Yakulis (Stanford GSB and U.S. Army Special Ops) have compiled a deeply passionate team from diverse backgrounds and expertise areas – including medicine, healthcare research, military and defense innovation, and AI. This robust combination fuels Medeloop’s strength and determination.

"With an AI-driven approach, we believe Medeloop can accelerate breakthrough research to benefit patients," said Elena Viboch, Partner at General Catalyst, who will join the Medeloop board. “The company has the potential to become the first LLM-enabled end-to-end research platform, empowering researchers everywhere."

Medeloop has active collaborations with Stanford University, UCSF, UCSD and McGill to name a few. With innovative technology and a mission-focused approach, Medeloop holds the potential to transform healthcare research that can positively impact numerous patients. To learn more visit www.medeloop.ai or contact press@medeloop.ai.

About Medeloop:

Medeloop is a revolutionary healthcare technology company, developed to unlock treatments and widen disease comprehension. The company’s technology platform harnesses regulatory-ready evidence derived from EMR/EHR, Omics, Genetics, and environmental data, to accelerate disease research and drug development. In less than a year, Medeloop has raised close to $10M, demonstrating the unique value and promise of their groundbreaking approach.

Contact: press@medeloop.ai