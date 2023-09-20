Europe Continuous Bioprocessing Market to be Worth $206.1 Million by 2030- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ Europe Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs) - Forecast to 2030,” published by Meticulous Research, the Europe continuous bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to reach $206.1 million by 2030.

Continuous bioprocessing is increasingly being adopted in biopharmaceutical manufacturing due to its agility, flexibility, efficiency, and robustness. This approach streamlines processes by minimizing steps, employing smaller facilities and equipment, and enhancing product quality for real-time release.

Currently, continuous bioprocessing is predominantly utilized in small-scale perfusion. However, its benefits, including cost-effectiveness and product quality, are expected to drive its adoption in large-scale biopharmaceutical production in the forthcoming years. Continuous bioprocessing encompasses various components, including instruments and consumables like filtration, chromatography, centrifugation, bioreactors, incubator/shakers, sterilizers, cell culture media, buffers, and reagents.

The growth of this market is attributed to factors such as recent product launches and advances in the continuous bioprocessing space, gradual adoption of continuous manufacturing, and initiatives supporting the adoption of biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the shift towards bioprocessing 4.0 and the rising adoption of personalized medicines are expected to provide significant market growth opportunities.

However, the limitations of continuous bioprocessing may restrain the growth of this market.

Supportive Government Initiatives Across the European Region to Drive the Market’s Growth

Governments across several European nations are undertaking initiatives to promote the adoption of continuous bioprocessing due to their benefits, such as consistent product quality, enhanced productivity, reduced equipment size, streamlined process flow, and low operating and capital expenses. For instance:

Germany co-hosted the 2022 AMC Summit to raise urgent funding to support lower-income countries' dynamic COVID-19 vaccination needs. This summit helped to promote healthy lives worldwide, strengthen efforts to address COVID-19 on a global scale and prepare for future pandemics and health crises.

Immunization in Germany is compulsory, with 90% of vaccines administered in private physicians' offices and 10% administered in public health clinics, schools, and daycare centers. Additionally, a bill was proposed by the German government in 2019, pending parliamentary approval, that mandates parents to furnish evidence of measles vaccination before enrolling their children in schools. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to USD 2,800 (EUR 2,500) for non-compliant families.

France's 2018-2022 National Health Strategy emphasizes the promotion of biosimilars and aims to achieve an 80% biosimilar penetration rate by 2022. The strategy also advocates for transitioning patients from innovator drug treatment to biosimilar drug treatment.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the past four years. In recent years, the Europe continuous bioprocessing market has witnessed numerous organic and inorganic strategic developments.

The key players profiled in this market study are 3M Company (U.S.), Cytiva (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany), Electrolab Biotech Limited (U.K.), Biowest (France), and Bionet (U.S.).

Based on product, the market has been segmented into filtration systems and consumables; chromatography systems and consumables; bioreactors; sterilizers; centrifuges; incubators and shakers; cell culture media, buffers, and reagents; and other instruments and consumables. In 2023, the filtration systems and consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Europe continuous bioprocessing market. The large market share of the filtration systems and consumables segment is attributed to the growing preference for filtration systems in bioprocessing separation techniques, the reusability of filters across every step in bioprocessing, and the requirement for high cell densities in controlling the bioburden in biopharmaceuticals.

Based on application, in 2023, the R&D segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing interest in clinical studies for monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and vaccines and the focus on increasing R&D scale through government initiatives support the growth of the R&D segment. For instance, in 2021, the government of Ireland allocated USD 975.2 billion (EUR 869.2 billion) for research and development to software, medical devices, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, in 2021, Medical Research Agency (Poland) launched government funding of USD 73.3 million (PLN 300 million) to produce vaccines in Poland.

Based on end user, in 2023 , the CDMOs and CROs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising demand for biologicals and biosimilars; the rising cost of drug development; the growing demand for cell therapies, gene therapies, and personalized medicines; and the growing consolidation among CDMOs & CROs.

Based on geography, the market in Germany is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2030). The market growth in Germany is driven by the rise in pharmaceutical exports, government grants, growing immunization efforts, increased funding for biotech and biopharmaceutical firms, and the expansion of production capacities among biopharmaceutical companies to meet the growing demand for biologics.

Scope of the Report:

Europe Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment - by Product

Filtration Systems and Consumables

Chromatography Systems and Consumables

Cell Culture Media, Buffers, and Reagents

Incubators and Shakers

Bioreactors

Centrifuges

Sterilizers

Other Instruments and Consumables

Europe Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment - by Application

Commercial Applications Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB) Production Cell and Gene Therapy Production Vaccine Manufacturing Plasma Fractionation Recombinant Protein Production

Research & Development (R&D)

Europe Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment - by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOS) and Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Academic and Research Institutes

Europe Continuous Bioprocessing Market Assessment - by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Denmark

Belgium

Ireland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

