The Canadian Credit Union Association launches the 2023 "What is a Credit Union?" awareness program, focusing on the transformative power of credit unions.

Toronto, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is excited to announce the launch of its "What is a Credit Union?" awareness program for 2023. This year, CCUA is taking a fresh approach by spotlighting the real-life impact of credit unions through an engaging video series.

The series aims to educate and inspire Canadians, particularly millennials and Gen Z, about the unique benefits of credit unions.

"When you bank with a credit union, you are a member and an owner, not just a number. Canadians have several financial institutions to choose from, but credit unions stand out as community-driven, member-focused financial institutions that prioritize the needs of their members," Dimah Khalili, CCUA Vice President of Communications, Marketing and Conferences, says.

The 2023 "What is a Credit Union?" campaign's storytelling videos will feature five diverse credit union members from across Canada, sharing their personal experiences and illustrating how credit unions have made a positive impact on their lives:

Jessica, a 19-year-old university student in London, ON, shares how financial coaching from her credit union helped her to buy her first car.

Mimi, a newcomer to Canada, tells us how her local credit union helped her purchase a home within ten months of arriving in Calgary.

Kyrsten, a 21-year-old in the mining industry in Williams Lake, BC, made her homeownership dreams a reality with the help of her local credit union after she was denied a mortgage from her financial institution for being "too young."

Karen, a mom of four young kids in Mission, BC, and founder of a skincare product line, shares how her banking experience improved and helped grow her business once she became a credit union member.

Jason, an owner of an auto accessory shop in Quispamsis, NB, switched to a credit union after facing challenges with his former financial institution.

Visitors to Canada's Credit Unions' website can anticipate a dedicated section highlighting these member stories, providing an immersive and relatable way for Canadians to connect with the tangible benefits of credit union membership.

This year's campaign is more than just a launch; it's a celebration of member stories from coast to coast. It showcases how credit unions have served as trusted financial institutions and as pillars of support within local communities.

Visit www.canadascreditunions.ca to watch the full video series and access a responsive map to find a credit union in your community.

About Canadian Credit Union Association:

The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is the national trade association for Canada's credit unions and caisses populaires outside Quebec. Canada's 197 credit unions and caisses populaires are leaders in small business lending and hold $301 billion in assets. As the united voice for Canadian credit unions to governments across Canada, CCUA champions and advocates for credit unions as they help Canadians achieve financial well-being. We provide quality research, education, and raise awareness of the Canadian credit union sector. CCUA delivers value-driven services to its members, with the success of credit unions at the core of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.ccua.com.

