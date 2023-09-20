Visory Health Sponsors Kroger Wellness Festival to Promote Healthy Communities Across America

CINCINNATI , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its online prescription discount card, today announces its participation in the 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, from September 22 to 23, 2023. The Kroger Wellness Festival is designed to help people live healthier lives by taking a holistic approach to the way they live. The festival provides live experiences focused on physical, mental and emotional wellbeing that are Fresh for Everyone™.

Visory Health is a preferred prescription discount card for Kroger and its family of pharmacies, including Kroger, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Smith's, Fry's and more. The women owned and operated company will be sponsoring the festival and featuring amazing companies at the festival that align in their missions such as ZenWTR , Vital Proteins® and BOOST® at their booth. Visory Health wants people to stay healthy so they can take care of the people that matter most and encourages attendees to reflect on their current health priorities and ask themselves, “Who do you stay healthy for?”

“We’re excited to be returning to Cincinnati, not only sponsoring the Kroger Wellness Festival for a second year in a row but supporting Kroger’s vision of Food as Medicine,” said SVP of Growth at Visory Health Alexandra Robertson. “It’s encouraging to know that we’re making a difference in people’s lives by giving them access to critical medications in over 30,000 pharmacies across the nation, and this amazing event gives us a chance to connect with some of them and learn their stories.”

“Festivals and events like these are a chance for us to collaborate with like minded companies and showcase what Visory Health is all about: giving communities the tools necessary for a healthier tomorrow,” said Visory Health Director of Marketing, Abbey Cayanan. “We look forward to this festival each year because we’re able to make genuine connections with people who are looking to improve their health and Visory might be a solution for them.”

Attendees can expect to learn about the healthier products and better-for-you options offered at Kroger, including Visory Health’s prescription discount card, hear from experts, sample products and participate in fun for the whole family. Visory Health will be at Booth No. 505 at the Kroger Wellness Festival so if you’re local make sure to visit them, snap some pictures at their photobooth and let them know who you stay healthy for. For more information on Visory Health, visit www.visoryhealth.com .



About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Through a model that puts customers' needs and identities at the core of how Visory operates, the company has empowered more than 3.26 million customers to access essential medications while saving time and money. By already saving customers $4.13 billion in drug costs, Visory Health creates healthier families and communities. With a network of pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix and Walmart, Visory Health delivers better affordable prescription prices all over the country. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .