Industrial Laundry Machine Market Size to Hit $3.86 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 5.3%

Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial laundry machine market size is anticipated to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 to USD 3.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Due to daily cloth cleaning and drying activities, consumers seek features, such as proper tracking, process automation, and information management, in industrial laundries, which are set to push market growth.

Technological developments in the laundry systems have led to the development of advanced laundry machines, which is projected to aid market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Industrial Laundry Machine Market, 2019-2030.”

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2022: Girbau, a leader in laundry solutions, presented an innovative self-service model named La Mamorta in the laundry market. The facility comprises cutting-edge technologies that provide a one-stop solution for self-service, delivery, and wet cleaning.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.86 billion Base Year 2022 Industrial Laundry Machine Market Share in 2023 USD 2.68 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Application and By Region Industrial Laundry Machine Market Growth Drivers Technological Advancements Across Laundry Services to Trigger Market Growth Automation Growth and Smart IoT Capabilities to Boost the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Decline in Sales of Manufactures During Pandemic Led to Decline in the Market Progress

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the sales of washing machine manufacturers. Supply chain disruption and halted manufacturing activities directly impacted the sales of manufacturers, which is restraining for the growth of the market. Net sales of Girbau dropped by 38% in 2020 compared to 2019. However, the recovery of the market is attributed to the shift toward traveling & tourism to surge demand for laundry equipment.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

MAG Laundry Equipment (U.K.)

Laundrylux Inc. (U.S.)

Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH (Germany)

Vega Systems Group (Netherlands)

Lavatec Laundry Technology GmbH (Germany)

Girbau Group (Spain)

Jensen Group (Belgium)

Ferrotec Holding Corporation (Japan)

Domus (Italy)

Pellerin Milnor Corporation (U.S.)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Automation and IoT Capabilities to Propel the Demand for the Product

Growth in automation and IoT capabilities is anticipated to drive the Industrial Laundry Machine Market growth. Consumers require reliable, smart, and efficient laundry solutions that can solve hectic laundry operations with minimal guidance. For example, Danube International, a leading laundry solution provider in the residential and industrial segment, offers IoT feature that actively contributes to the optimization and efficiency of machines. Moreover, Business Intelligence (BI) techniques and data-driven approaches to solve laundry business solutions and monitor the key performance indicator of the machines are set to propel market growth.

However, higher investments and high costs of maintenance and shortage of resources are expected to hamper the market growth.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segments Analysis:

Industrial Washer to Lead the Segment Due to Adoption in Various Sectors

According to type, the market is divided into industrial washer, industrial dryer, industrial cleaner, industrial extractor, and others (garment finishing). Industrial washer is anticipated to dominate due to growing adoption in various sectors such as hospitality, automotive, and marine. Industrial dryer is also set to have a robust growth as it is largely used in hospitality, food & beverages, and automotive sectors. Others segment includes ironing and garment finishing and is set to have decent market growth due to higher demand for ironing clothes from healthcare, hospitality, and marine industries.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Due to Increasing Preference for Cleanliness

Asia Pacific is expected to have a high Industrial Laundry Machine Market share due to increasing consciousness regarding cleanliness. The market reached the valuation of USD 1 billion in the year 2022 due to increasing usage of such machines in commercial washing solutions. China dominates the region with highest CAGR due to rising health concerns that significantly raise the demand for commercial laundries.

North America to have an important growth due to integration of AI. In addition, consumers need more smart solutions to give live updates about the whole laundry process.

Europe is set to have a fair growth due to increasing demand for industrial dryers and energy-effective washers which helps in the minimization of costs and enhance costs savings.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Players to Drive Market Growth

The market has various industrial laundry players such as Kannegiesser, MAG Laundry Equipment, and others. Market players have been offering IoT solutions that allow end-users to control and manage the time of wash cycles using applications. Market players have been opting for acquisition strategies for expansion and growth in the emerging markets. In November 2022, Wolf laundry, a commercial laundry provider based in the U.K., acquired PeeGee, a Middlesbrough-based industrial laundry technology specialist for expansion and growth in emerging markets.

