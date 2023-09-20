Spain Conversational Commerce Market Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application 2019-2028

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Conversational commerce industry in Spain is expected to grow by 26.1% on annual basis to reach US$16.4 billion in 2023.
The conversational commerce sector is poised for substantial growth in Spain, with a forecasted steady rise indicated by an impressive CAGR of 22.8% spanning from 2022 to 2028. During this period, the conversational commerce transaction value within the country is expected to undergo significant expansion, soaring from US$16.4 billion in 2023 to a remarkable US$45.7 billion by 2028.
This comprehensive report offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of Spain's conversational commerce industry, encompassing a thorough examination of market opportunities and potential risks. With over 50 essential KPIs tailored to the country's context, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, size, forecasts, and critical market share statistics.
The research methodology adheres to industry best practices, ensuring unbiased analysis, and leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities in the conversational commerce landscape.
Gain invaluable insights into market trends, end-use sectors, product dynamics, and formulate proactive and lucrative business strategies to capitalize on the burgeoning conversational commerce market in Spain.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|115
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$16.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$45.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.7%
|Regions Covered
|Spain
Scope
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
- AI-Based Virtual Assistants
- Non-Intelligent Chatbot
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
- Chatbots
- Digital Voice Assistants
- OTT Messaging
- RCS Messaging
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots
- Web-Based
- App-Based
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Financial Services
- Technology Products and Services
- Other Sectors
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering
- Retail Shopping By Chatbots
- Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots
- Online Food Service By Chatbots
- Media and Entertainment By Chatbots
- Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots
- Financial Services By Chatbots
- Technology Products and Services By Chatbots
- Other Sectors By Chatbots
- Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants
- Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants
- Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants
- Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants
- Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants
- Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants
- Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants
- Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants
- Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging
- Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging
- Online Food Service By OTT Messaging
- Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging
- Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging
- Financial Services By OTT Messaging
- Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging
- Other Sectors By OTT Messaging
- Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging
- Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging
- Online Food Service By RCS Messaging
- Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging
- Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging
- Financial Services By RCS Messaging
- Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging
- Other Sectors By RCS Messaging
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size
- Large Enterprise
- Medium-Sized Enterprise
- Small Enterprise
Spain Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market
Spain Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application
- Software Application
- IT Services
- Consulting Services
Spain Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors
- Retail Shopping
- Travel & Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Financial Services
- Technology Products and Services
- Other Sectors
