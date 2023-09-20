Risk Strategies Acquires orchestrateHR Inc. and Affiliate eBen Benefits

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired human resources and employee benefits specialist orchestrateHR Inc. and its affiliate, Ebenconcepts Company (doing business as eBen Benefits). Also included in the transaction were the company’s specialty operating subsidiaries, Employers Direct Health and Employers Direct Administrative Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in nine states and a family-owned history tracing back over 50 years, orchestrateHR is a leading provider of holistic employee benefits solutions. In conjunction with its associated operating groups, it offers a broad range of services, including human resources and technology consulting, third-party administration (TPA) and payroll and associated administrative outsourcing services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome eBen and OrchestrateHR to the Risk Strategies family,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Risk Strategies. “The firm’s great culture and robust scope of services is a great fit with our people and practice.”

Established in 1999 as an orchestrateHR affiliate, Ebenconcepts Company is an HR consulting and custom employee benefits brokerage firm with offices throughout the United States. One of the largest independent benefits agencies in the Southeast, eBen works with employers of all sizes and supports a robust Medicare and ACA marketplace. eBen is also a managing general agent (MGA) able to provide preferred access to a comprehensive suite of employer-funded and voluntary insurance products for clients of all sizes.

“We’re excited to join with Risk Strategies and bring new strength to its National Employee Benefits Practice,” said Muzzy Bass, President, orchestrateHR and eBen Benefits. “We know that specialty capabilities have real value to clients. Risk Strategies’ commitment to specialty expertise makes our businesses a great fit.”

Through its operating groups and associated brand entities, orchestrateHR manages and coordinates its array of services and capabilities to best serve client needs. These include:

Employers Direct Health - orchestrateHR's third party administration (TPA) services division. It is a fully licensed and bonded TPA for ancillary benefit support services, including COBRA, Section 125, billing consolidation, HRA and claims adjudication and payment.

Employers Direct Administrative Solutions - offers payroll processing and administrative services as a more cost-effective alternative to a professional employer organization (PEO) with similar amenities.

orchestrateHR also offers clients an enterprise-level Human Resource Management System (HRMS) that allows any size business to affordably access an employee life cycle management technology common to larger corporations. The firm’s HR consulting services offer a variety of outsourcing services, such as data entry and processing, compliance, and standard operating procedures.

The addition of orchestrateHR and eBen significantly builds on other recent additions to Risk Strategies and the Risk Strategies National Employee Benefits Practice, including Better Business Planning, Gehring Group, and Cambridge Advisory Group.

