[Latest Report] Concrete Admixtures Market is estimated to be US$ 29.5 billion by 2032; Growing Construction Industries & Infrastructure Projects to Fuel Industrial Growth 2020-2032-by PMI

Covina, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Concrete Admixtures?

Concrete Admixtures are additives which are natural or manufactured chemicals added to the concrete batches to enhance hardened concrete such as durability, workability and final strength. To reduce cost of concrete construction, for ensuring the quality of concrete during mixing, placing, transporting & curing, concrete admixtures are used.

Growing construction activities and wide benefits of admixtures has fruitful the demand for market growth. Growing commercial & residential construction activities across globe with new projects is further expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Concrete Admixtures market growth.

Key Highlights:

In April 2023, CHRYSO and Hoffman Green Cement Technologies announced its partnership with development of ultra-low carbon concrete ‘CHRYSO EnviroMix ULC 5500’ admixture solution. The new developed admixture is designed for H-UKR type of cement for ultra-low carbon concrete.

In March 2019, BASF SE launched new ‘Master X-Seed STE’ admixture for concrete market. The new developed solution help in improving early & late-age strength development in concrete market by making them more efficient. The new solution also help in reducing the carbon footprint.

Analyst View:

Rapid growth in urbanization and increased investment in infrastructure projects such as airports, bridges, roads and buildings has powered the market growth. The essential benefits of concrete admixtures in providing strength, increased workability, cost savings and reduction in water demand is anticipated to increase the demand for Concrete Admixtures market growth in future.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Concrete Admixtures Market accounted for US$ 18.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 29.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0%. The Concrete Admixtures Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application and Region.

Based on Product Type, Concrete Admixtures Market is segmented into Air Entraining Admixtures, Water Reducing Admixtures, Accelerating Admixtures, Waterproofing Admixtures and Others .

, Concrete Admixtures Market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Infrastructure. By Region, the Concrete Admixtures Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Concrete Admixtures Market:

The prominent players operating in the Concrete Admixtures Market includes,

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

BASF SE

Mapei SpA

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

Fosroc International Inc.

CHYRSO SAS

Shangdong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Fritz-Pak Corporation.

Key factors that can influence the concrete admixtures market in various geographical regions include:

Construction Industry Trends : The level of construction activity, whether it's residential, commercial, or infrastructure-related, significantly impacts the demand for concrete admixtures. Growing construction projects can lead to a higher demand for admixtures.

: The level of construction activity, whether it's residential, commercial, or infrastructure-related, significantly impacts the demand for concrete admixtures. Growing construction projects can lead to a higher demand for admixtures. Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and the need for modern infrastructure can drive the demand for high-performance concrete with specific properties, which may require the use of admixtures.

Rapid urbanization and the need for modern infrastructure can drive the demand for high-performance concrete with specific properties, which may require the use of admixtures. Regulations and Standards: Building codes and regulations in different regions can dictate the types of admixtures that can be used and their permissible quantities. Admixtures that meet specific standards may be in higher demand.

Building codes and regulations in different regions can dictate the types of admixtures that can be used and their permissible quantities. Admixtures that meet specific standards may be in higher demand. Environmental Concerns: As sustainability becomes more important in construction, there may be a growing demand for admixtures that contribute to more eco-friendly and energy-efficient concrete.

As sustainability becomes more important in construction, there may be a growing demand for admixtures that contribute to more eco-friendly and energy-efficient concrete. Economic Factors: Economic conditions can impact construction activity and, consequently, the demand for concrete admixtures. Economic growth can lead to increased construction projects.

Economic conditions can impact construction activity and, consequently, the demand for concrete admixtures. Economic growth can lead to increased construction projects. Technological Advancements: Innovations in concrete technology and the development of new admixtures with advanced properties can influence market trends.

Innovations in concrete technology and the development of new admixtures with advanced properties can influence market trends. Consumer Preferences: Architects, engineers, and contractors may have preferences for certain types of admixtures based on their specific project requirements and regional norms.

Attributes Details Concrete Admixtures Market Value (2022) US$ 18.1Bn Concrete Admixtures Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 29.5Bn Concrete Admixtures Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.0%

Drivers and Restraints:

Infrastructure Development: Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, and ports, drive the demand for concrete admixtures to enhance the durability and performance of these structures.

Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, and ports, drive the demand for concrete admixtures to enhance the durability and performance of these structures. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization requires the construction of residential and commercial buildings, leading to higher demand for admixtures to improve the quality and efficiency of concrete used in these constructions.

Rapid urbanization requires the construction of residential and commercial buildings, leading to higher demand for admixtures to improve the quality and efficiency of concrete used in these constructions. Green Building Practices: The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly construction methods fuels the demand for admixtures that improve concrete's environmental performance, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance energy efficiency.

The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly construction methods fuels the demand for admixtures that improve concrete's environmental performance, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance energy efficiency. High-Performance Requirements: Modern construction projects often demand concrete with specific properties, such as high strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals or harsh environments. Admixtures enable concrete to meet these stringent requirements.

Modern construction projects often demand concrete with specific properties, such as high strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals or harsh environments. Admixtures enable concrete to meet these stringent requirements. Advancements in Admixture Technology: Ongoing research and development lead to the creation of new and innovative admixtures that offer improved performance characteristics, driving their adoption in the market.

Ongoing research and development lead to the creation of new and innovative admixtures that offer improved performance characteristics, driving their adoption in the market. Labor and Time Savings: Admixtures can improve concrete workability, reducing the need for excessive manual labor during placement and finishing, thereby saving time and costs.

Restraints:

High Initial Costs: Some advanced admixtures may have higher upfront costs, which can deter cost-sensitive projects or markets with limited budgets.

Some advanced admixtures may have higher upfront costs, which can deter cost-sensitive projects or markets with limited budgets. Lack of Awareness: In some regions, there might be a lack of awareness or understanding about the benefits of using concrete admixtures, leading to slower adoption .

In some regions, there might be a lack of awareness or understanding about the benefits of using concrete admixtures, leading to slower adoption Compatibility Issues: Certain admixtures might not be compatible with certain cement types or other materials used in concrete, leading to technical challenges during mixing and placement.

Certain admixtures might not be compatible with certain cement types or other materials used in concrete, leading to technical challenges during mixing and placement. Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulations and standards can limit the use of certain types of admixtures, especially if they contain substances that are subject to environmental or health-related restrictions.

Stringent regulations and standards can limit the use of certain types of admixtures, especially if they contain substances that are subject to environmental or health-related restrictions. Quality Control Concerns: Incorrect dosing or improper application of admixtures can lead to variations in concrete quality and performance, highlighting the importance of proper training and quality control measures.

Incorrect dosing or improper application of admixtures can lead to variations in concrete quality and performance, highlighting the importance of proper training and quality control measures. Market Fragmentation: The concrete admixtures market can be fragmented, with numerous manufacturers offering a wide range of products. This can lead to confusion among buyers and specifiers about which admixture to choose for their specific needs.

The concrete admixtures market can be fragmented, with numerous manufacturers offering a wide range of products. This can lead to confusion among buyers and specifiers about which admixture to choose for their specific needs. Economic Fluctuations: During economic downturns, construction activity may decrease, impacting the demand for concrete admixtures as construction projects are delayed or canceled.

Questions by Concrete Admixtures Market:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

