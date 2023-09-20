Veterinary Vaccine Market to total US$ 20.82 billion by 2033- Demand Fueled by Access to Advanced and Effective Vaccination Solutions | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 2023 to 2033, the veterinary vaccine market is expected to increase from US$ 11.3 billion to US$ 20.82 billion. A CAGR of 6.2% has been projected for the industry in the aforementioned forecast period.



Through the control and prevention of serious epidemic diseases, veterinary vaccines are often crucial to animal health protection. The veterinary vaccines market is forecast to grow throughout the forecast years primarily due to the high adoption of pets worldwide.

Furthermore, there is a persistent economic slowdown, rising storage costs, and an increase in vegetarianism that limit the market's growth. With lower costs, more investments in animal health, and skilled professionals, it could enjoy lucrative growth.

Veterinary vaccines are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to protect both animal health and public health. This is because they mimic naturally acquired immunity. Veterinary vaccine sales are particularly high in developed nations due to increased pet ownership. Animals benefit greatly from these vaccines as they prolong their lifespan and keep them healthy.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market for veterinary vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

According to estimates, the veterinary vaccines market in North America will remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

Attenuated live vaccines dominate the global veterinary vaccines market, with 24.3% of the market share expected to be attained by 2023.



“Prevalence of zoonotic diseases has become increasingly common, leading to a rise in interest in companion animal vaccines. This has encouraged government investments and expenditure on animal health,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Several prominent companies dominate this market, such as:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Virbac Group

Ceva Santé Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Additional growth strategies include acquisition, partnerships, and research & development in the efficient extraction of veterinary vaccines from animals and plants. These strategies have led to the attainment of critical developments in the global veterinary vaccines market.

Key Developments

The Merck Animal Health division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, and Automazioni VX Inc. introduced a revolutionary subcutaneous chick vaccination technology called Innoject Pro in January 2020.

With the opening of its French plant in September 2020, Ceva Santé Animale will be able to produce a three-fold increase in the number of bacterial autogenous vaccines (primarily for pigs and poultry).

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation by Category

By Product

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines



By Disease

Anaplasmosis

Canine Parvovirus

Foot & Mouth Disease

New Castle Disease

Distemper Disease

Influenza

Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Research Institutes

Retail Pharmacies

By Species

Companion Animals Canine Avian Feline

Livestock Animals Aquatic Bovine Porcine Ovine/Caprine Poultry

Equine



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



About the Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

