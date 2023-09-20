Sustain SoCal to Launch ESG Forum, Continues to Shape a Sustainable Future in Southern California and Beyond

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is pleased to announce its inaugural ESG Forum, which will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. This in-person event will be held from 1-7 p.m. at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, which is located at 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA.



The ESG Forum provides a dynamic platform for corporate and public leaders to engage in robust discussions on environmental, social and governance strategies and the latest trends. The event is designed to advance the conversation on sustainable and economic development in Southern California and surrounding regions, with a focus on actionable insights, practical solutions and the transition to a low-carbon global economy.

Distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from various critical areas related to ESG tools, project implementation and cutting-edge monitoring techniques will lead the discussions. IBM’s Edan Dionne, VP of Environmental, Energy & Chemical Management Programs, Corporate Environmental Affairs, will offer insights into IBM’s ESG approach, sustainability goals, challenges faced and strategies for managing regulatory compliance and stakeholders expectations.

Javier Angulo, senior director for public and government affairs at Walmart, will also lead discussions during the event.

The ESG Forum will feature three main discussion topics:

Building an ESG Strategy – Integrating with and Empowering the Business.

It’s all about the Data – Selecting a Tool, Collecting, Quality Control, Reporting.

Driving a Sustainable Operation – Partnering with Internal Peers and Public and Private Entities.



During these engaging discussions, participants will explore key lessons in establishing primary ESG pillars, overcoming organizational inertia, aligning ESG objectives with budget constraints, best practices for data collection, financial-grade ESG monitoring, trust-inspiring reporting mechanisms, stakeholder management and value creation.

Audience members will have the opportunity to interact with speakers and network with industry experts, veterans and pioneers in the ESG space.

Sustain SoCal’s events attract speakers from diverse backgrounds, including local government, public agencies, utilities, technology companies, large corporations, healthcare, education, seasoned investors and non-profits organizations.

The event offers knowledge-packed sessions in an intimate and friendly setting, providing attendees with a deeper understanding of ESG in the real world and insights into current opportunities and challenges.

Following the sessions, a reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. allowing speakers and attendees to network, expand their industry connections and build meaningful relationships in a relaxed environment.

Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal, stated, “Environmental, social and governance criteria have become increasingly critical to the investment, business and consumer landscape. We are pleased to advance the conversation on ESG-related factors by inviting key thought leaders with unparalleled expertise in this multi-disciplinary area. At Sustain SoCal, our events are known for driving productive networking and catalyzing the development of ecosystems in the region.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/esg-forum-09-26-2023/

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a well-established history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .