Pilgrim's Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

GREELEY, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s [NASDAQ: PPC], a leading global food company, today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, which includes key highlights from the past year across the company’s global operations. The report details advancements in critical areas of sustainability in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Mexico. Pilgrim’s produces high-quality poultry, pork, retail-ready, and prepared-foods products, and focuses on meeting needs in the local communities where its team members live and work.

In the report, the company provides updates on its progress toward sustainability goals and case studies related to its pledge to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. For example, through innovations like Pilgrim’s subsidiary Moy Park’s Farm of the Future in the U.K. that can reduce scope 1 and scope 2 on-farm emissions by 100 percent, the company is working across geographies to lead the industry.

“At Pilgrim’s, sustainability is embedded throughout our business and provides the opportunity to leverage our scale, influence and expertise to help agriculture be part of the climate solution as we work to fight climate change,” said Fabio Sandri, CEO, Pilgrim’s. “As a key player in the food system, we are lowering our emissions and supporting producers, suppliers and customers to continue improving their environmental footprint and preserving natural resources as well.”

Key achievements detailed in the 2022 report include:

Approved 120+ scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction projects for implementation in PPC facilities



Achieved a 20 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 GHG emission intensity



Enrolled 350+ team members and/or their children in classes to pursue tuition-free higher education through our Better Futures program in the U.S.



Leveraged 100 percent renewable electricity in Pilgrim’s UK and Pilgrim’s Food Masters businesses



Improved Safety Index by 16.8% in the U.S., 15% in Europe and 9.4% in Mexico



“This report allows us to share the progress we’ve made and identifies areas of ongoing opportunity, and we hope it also serves as a way to push forward the food and agriculture industry as a whole,” said Sandri. “As a large company and employer, we recognize that the role we play extends beyond our own walls, and we continue to work on delivering scalable solutions to the sustainability challenges that impact us all.”

To learn more, visit the 2022 Pilgrim’s Sustainability Report online at https://sustainability.pilgrims.com/.

About Pilgrim’s

Pilgrim’s employs approximately nearly 60,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

Corporate Communications

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com





