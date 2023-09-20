Revolutionize Parenthood with Rosa: The Future of Strollers Unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glüxkind Technologies , the smart stroller creators, unveiled its groundbreaking smart stroller, “Rosa” at this year's TechCrunch Disrupt. Rosa expands upon Glüxkind’s mission to redefine the early years of parenting by giving new parents the peace of mind they deserve. The new product comes on the heels of their most recent CES Innovation Award for their flagship stroller “Ella”.

Introducing Rosa: The Future of Parenthood Mobility

Rosa isn't an average stroller; it's a smart crib on wheels with the supported mobility of an e-bike. Glüxkind ’s newest stroller is a paradigm shift in baby gear that redefines safety, convenience, and inclusivity.

Enter a New Stroller Era with Rosa

Designed for real-life adventures, Rosa isn't just for the showroom. Its adaptive push and brake assistance make navigating any terrain a breeze, whether moving uphill, downhill, or loaded up with groceries and toys. Parents and guardians can say goodbye to involuntary workouts and hello to ease and inclusivity!

The 24/7 Parenting Partner

Rosa support isn’t limited to just strolls; it's the round-the-clock parenting companion - the “Fractional Nanny” as the startup world called her. With features like Rock-My-Baby mode and integrated speakers for white noise and stories, it offers much-needed respite for exhausted parents.

Safety First, Second, and Third

Safety is Glüxkind's top priority, and Rosa sets the bar high. Our cutting-edge brake assistance technology ensures absolute peace of mind for parents, putting an end to the worry of runaway strollers.

The Innovation Parents Have Been Longing For

Modern parents are in search of smarter, more convenient solutions as they embark on this incredible journey. Strollers are a lifeline during those early years of parenthood, and Glüxkind provides the support and peace of mind they've been longing for.

Anne Hunger, CPO and Co-founder of Glüxkind , expresses her excitement, “Our community has been urging us to release this product as new parents today often face a multitude of competing priorities. The physical and mental load keeps building up, and we are extremely excited to support new parents with Rosa for part of their journey from now on.”

What's Included:

Innovative stroller frame

Newborn bassinet

Toddler seat

Full-sized battery for a week's worth of adventures

Pre-orders for Rosa open today!

Expecting parents should not sleep on this parenting revolution! Rosa is available for pre-order on Glüxkind’s website, with an expected delivery date of February 2024. Acting fast secures the experience of the future of parenting at early bird pricing of $2,400. For more information please visit: http://www.gluxkind.com

More Resources

Access additional marketing material and high resolution images via this link.

Connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn for product and company updates respectively.

About Glüxkind: Smarter Products for Parents, by Parents

Glüxkind is a Canadian baby technology startup founded in 2020 by Anne Hunger and Kevin Huang, first-time parents themselves at the time. The name Glüxkind is inspired by the German word Glückskind. “Glück” means lucky and “Kind” translates to child. For a lucky child, everything turns out better than ‘just fine’.

Glüxkind has received the CES Innovation Award 2023 and was featured on Fast Company's World Changing Ideas list. They recently showcased their products and long-term vision at the United Nations' conference AI for Good in Geneva, Switzerland.

Glüxkind has previously been featured by Forbes , Good Morning America , Engadget , Business Insider and many more.

