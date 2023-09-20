Jet.AI to Participate in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in Artificial Intelligence, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, will participate in the upcoming conference on Emerging Growth in AI, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 26th and Wednesday, September 27th.



The continuous evolution of AI is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. Participants will discuss how companies are leveraging AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI.

The Company’s presentation will take place at 1:00 PM ET on September 26th and will be led by Mike Winston and George Murnane of Jet.AI. Sign up to attend the conference here.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com