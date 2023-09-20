White Oil Market is estimated to be US$ 3.2 billion by 2032; Growing Applications in Pharmaceutical Industries to Fuel Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the White Oil?

White Oil is a highly pure, stable, odorless, colorless, chemically inert, and non-toxic product that offers a wide variety of applications in agriculture, personal care, food, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polymers, textiles, and others. Various performance characteristics of White Oil, such as low odor and taste, good hydrophobicity, and bio-stability, have given rise to demand for market growth in various applications. Further, the presence of major players and newly launched innovative products to strengthen its position in the market are anticipated to increase the demand for White Oil market growth.

Key Highlights:

In May 2016, FUCHS PETROLUB acquired Chevron a White Oil and food machinery lubricant business. This acquisition will strengthen FUCHS specialty base oil segment with expansion of food machinery product line and integration of its business into FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO. (USA).

Analyst View:

A wide variety of applications offered by White Oil, such as softening polymer and rubber products and use in the food and medical industries, have had a positive impact on target market growth. Growing population and demand for personal care products are expected to drive demand for White Oil market growth over the forecast period.

White Oil Market Size:

Attributes Details White Oil Market Value (2022) US$ 2.1Bn White Oil Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 3.2Bn White Oil Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 4.5%

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Impact of COVID-19 on the White Oil Market:

Disruption in Supply Chain: Like many other industries, the white oil market experienced disruptions in its supply chain due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and factory shutdowns. This led to delays in production and distribution.

Like many other industries, the white oil market experienced disruptions in its supply chain due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and factory shutdowns. This led to delays in production and distribution. Changes in Demand: The demand for white oil fluctuated during the pandemic. While there was an increased demand for pharmaceuticals and personal care products (both of which use white oil as an ingredient), other sectors like automotive and industrial applications saw reduced demand.

The demand for white oil fluctuated during the pandemic. While there was an increased demand for pharmaceuticals and personal care products (both of which use white oil as an ingredient), other sectors like automotive and industrial applications saw reduced demand. Price Volatility: The uncertainty created by the pandemic led to price volatility in the oil market, affecting the prices of white oil and related products.

The uncertainty created by the pandemic led to price volatility in the oil market, affecting the prices of white oil and related products. Regulatory Changes: Regulatory agencies in various countries issued guidelines and restrictions related to the use of certain ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical products, potentially impacting the formulations that rely on white oil.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Sustainability: There has been a growing trend toward sustainability and environmentally friendly products. This might have led to increased interest in developing sustainable alternatives to traditional white oil in various applications.

There has been a growing trend toward sustainability and environmentally friendly products. This might have led to increased interest in developing sustainable alternatives to traditional white oil in various applications. Regulatory Changes: Regulatory changes in different regions may have continued to shape the white oil market. Companies might have had to adapt their formulations and production processes to comply with new regulations.

Regulatory changes in different regions may have continued to shape the white oil market. Companies might have had to adapt their formulations and production processes to comply with new regulations. Supply Chain Resilience: Companies may have taken steps to enhance the resilience of their supply chains in response to the lessons learned from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Companies may have taken steps to enhance the resilience of their supply chains in response to the lessons learned from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Market Consolidation: The white oil market, like many others, could have seen mergers and acquisitions as companies looked to strengthen their positions in the industry.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of White Oil Market:

The prominent players operating in the White Oil Market includes,

Renkert Oil Inc.

British Petroleum

Nynas AB

BASF SE

ExxonMobil Corporation

Petro-Canada

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Royal-Dutch Shell N.V.

Sasol

