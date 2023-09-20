Speech and Voice Recognition Market to be Worth $56.07 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Function (Speech, Voice Recognition), Technology (AI and Non-AI), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, BFSI, Other End Users) & Geography—Forecast to 2030’, the speech and voice recognition market is projected to reach $56.07 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Speech recognition technology enables the translation of human speech into written text, while voice recognition technology identifies the person speaking based on their unique voice characteristics. These technologies are widely used in various applications, such as voice commands for smart home devices, voice biometrics, healthcare note-taking, phone call transcription, and more. Rapid population growth, urbanization, adoption of smart technologies, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences have contributed to the growing demand for speech and voice recognition technologies.

Some of the factors driving the growth of this market are the surging use of voice biometrics, the integration of voice-enabled devices in car infotainment systems, and the proliferation of voice-enabled devices. However, the lack of accuracy of speech and voice recognition devices in recognizing regional accents and dialects and low awareness about speech and voice recognition technologies restrain the growth of this market.

The global speech and voice recognition market is segmented by function [speech recognition (automatic speech recognition and text-to-speech) voice recognition (speaker identification, and speaker verification)], technology (artificial intelligence and non-artificial intelligence), deployment mode (on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments), end-use industry (IT & telecommunications, media & entertainment, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, BFSI, education, government and public services, manufacturing/enterprises, retail and e-commerce, and other end-use industries). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on function, the global speech and voice recognition market is segmented into speech recognition and voice recognition. In 2023, the speech recognition segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global speech and voice recognition market. The speech recognition segment is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by organizations’ focus on providing speech recognition solutions for various sectors, such as healthcare, education, and consumer electronics.

Based on technology, the global speech and voice recognition market is segmented into artificial intelligence and non-artificial intelligence. In 2023, the artificial intelligence segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global speech and voice recognition market. The artificial intelligence segment is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AI helps integrate all channels through voice and, in turn, better diagnose voice or speech patterns, which sequentially increases precision. Acceptance of AI-based technology and the increasing usage of voice assistants for applications, including smart home systems, smart speakers, autonomous and connected cars, and smartphones, contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on deployment mode, the global speech and voice recognition market is segmented into on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments. In 2023, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global speech and voice recognition market. The cloud-based deployments segment is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantage of cloud computing for speech and voice recognition is that it allows companies to scale their computing resources up and down as per requirements, providing significant advantages from both an efficiency and economic perspective. Such benefits derived from speech and voice recognition solutions are expected to support the growth.

Based on end-use industry, the global speech and voice recognition market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, media & entertainment, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, BFSI, education, government and public services, manufacturing/enterprises, retail and e-commerce, and other end users. In 2023, the IT & telecommunications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global speech and voice recognition market. However, the consumer electronics segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by speech and voice recognition solutions benefits, such as increased accessibility, convenience, and personalization in smart speakers, smart home appliances, smartphones, and smart wearable gadgets.

Based on geography, the speech and voice recognition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global speech and voice recognition market. The presence of many speech and voice-based recognition enterprises across the region and the increasing focus of telecommunication companies on improving their first call resolution rates are the key growth drivers for the regional market. Furthermore, the growth of the speech and voice recognition market in North America is attributed to increased digitalization, the growing adoption of new technologies such as IoT and big data across various industries, and the surge in demand for speech analytics solutions among contact centers.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the speech and voice recognition market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), Baidu, Inc. (China), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Speechmatics (U.K.), Sensory, Inc. (U.S.), AssemblyAI, Inc. (U.S.), iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. (China), LumenVox (U.S.), SESTEK (Turkey), and Dolbey Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Speech and Voice Recognition Market—by Function

Speech Recognition Automatic Speech Recognition Text-to-speech

Voice Recognition Speaker Identification Speaker Verification



Speech and Voice Recognition Market—by Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Non-artificial Intelligence

Speech and Voice Recognition Market—by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployments

On-premise Deployments

Speech and Voice Recognition Market—by End-use Industry

IT & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing/Enterprises

Education

Government and Public Services

Retail and E-commerce

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Other End Users

Speech and Voice Recognition Market—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa



