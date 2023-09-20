Innovation and Awareness Lead the Charge: Continuous Flow Technology and Home Care Dominate the Portable Oxygen Concentrator Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable oxygen concentrator market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of $2.7 billion by 2028, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2023 to 2028.

Key drivers behind this growth include the increasing elderly population, a rise in respiratory distress syndrome and asthma prevalence, and a shift from traditional oxygen cylinders to portable oxygen concentrators worldwide.

Key Market Segments:

Application: The market segments include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, sleep apnea, and others.

Segments encompass continuous flow and pulse flow technologies. End Use: Segments include home care, non-home care, and others.

Key Players in the Market:

Major companies in the portable oxygen concentrator market are focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, infrastructure development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips, Inogen Inc., Chart Industries, ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Precision Medical, O2 Concepts, and GCE Group.

Market Insights:

Continuous flow technology is expected to dominate the market due to the growing number of individuals suffering from respiratory diseases and increasing acceptance of technological advancements.

Home care is anticipated to remain the largest segment as patients and healthcare providers become more aware of the benefits of portable oxygen concentrators and their usage among COPD patients at home.

North America is projected to lead the market, driven by rising cases of COPD and other respiratory diseases, increasing awareness of advanced treatment methods, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Features of the Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Report:

Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and forecast analysis for 2017-2022 (trends) and 2023-2028 (forecast) across various segments and regions.

Segmentation analysis by application, technology, end use, and region.

Regional breakdown of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments and regions.

Strategic analysis, including M&A activity, new product development, and competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the high-growth opportunities in the global portable oxygen concentrator market by application, technology, end use, and region? Which segments will experience faster growth and why? Which region is expected to grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors influencing market dynamics, challenges, and business risks? What are the emerging market trends and their drivers? How are customer demands in the market changing? What are the latest developments in the market, and which companies are leading these innovations? Who are the major players in the industry, and what growth strategies are they pursuing? What competitive threats exist in the market? What competing products pose a threat to market share? What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and its impact on the industry?

