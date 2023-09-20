Global Printed Electronics Market Size to Reach USD 53.32 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Printed Electronics Market size was USD 8.66 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing applications of printed electronics in medical devices is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Printed electronics have aided in manufacturing of high-performance, cost-effective, and flexible medical devices such as smart sensors, displays, smart labels, smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and others.

They have also facilitated incorporation of various new features in these products. Technologies, such as smart labels and others, enable healthcare professionals to monitor a patient remotely and check for vital functions. In addition, printed electronics are also witnessing a large-scale application in medical implants, smart cards, and others, which is primarily attributed to their lightweight and compact nature. It is incorporated in devices that aid in tracking usage of drugs and alerting patients as and when required.

However, high costs associated with manufacturing of printed electronics and disruption in supply chain of components, materials, and others are major factors restraining market revenue growth. When it comes to new technologies significant costs are attached to research & development activities. Also, there are costs of raw materials, equipment, and others that significantly contributed to increased overall cost of manufacturing printed electronics.

In addition, the Russia and Ukraine war has majorly dented supply chain, since Ukraine and Russia are major sources of neon and hexafluorobutadiene gases that are primarily used in manufacturing of semiconductor chips. In addition, Russia is prominently known for its large presence of automotive manufacturers. The war has significantly impacted demand in this industry.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 8.66 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 22.3% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 53.32 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material, technology, devices, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell, Molex, NovaCentrix, PARC, a Xerox Company, Ensurge Micropower ASA, AUO Corporation, Cymbet Corporation, BrightVolt Solid State Batteries, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., and C3Nano Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global printed electronics market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective printed electronics products. Some major players included in the global printed electronics market report are:

Strategic Development

On 13 June 2022, InnovationLab GmbH, which is a leading manufacturer of printed and organic electronics headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany announced to acquire Evonik’s TAeTTOOz printable battery technology. It is an innovative technology that offers industry professionals to print rechargeable solid-state batteries at an industrial scale. These batteries are environment-friendly and are comparatively safer than traditional metal-based batteries. In addition, as this type of battery does not incorporate metal compounds, they tend to be lighter and also do not require liquid electrolytes, therefore are leakproof.

On 6 May 2022, DuPont Interconnect Solutions, which is a leading manufacturer of innovative solutions that help to transform operations in end-use industries headquartered in Delaware, U.S., announced the completion of its USD 250 million project at Circleville, Ohio to expand production of Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials. The manufacturing facility at Circleville will be utilizing existing capabilities of DuPont. This will ensure supply of innovative materials to meet growing demand in automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries. This facility will aid in manufacturing of advanced Kapton polyimide films that offer high performance, durability, and combine electrical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme conditions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The ink segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for conductive inks for printing Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Primary advantage of utilizing conductive inks in Three-Dimensional (3D)-printed electronics is their flexibility. This type of ink is also susceptible to various printing technologies such as inkjet printing or aerosol printing. In addition, electronics system manufacturers significantly invest and spend a considerable amount of time tuning the material before used in systems. This aids in achieving high product standards and in customer retention.

The flexographic segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective printed electronics in automotive & transportation industries is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Printed electronics are widely used in these industries due to their wide variety of features, robustness, and others. In addition, rapid adoption of technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and others, have significantly aided in the segment’s revenue growth. Flexographic printing offers various advantages to electrical and electronics industries professionals. For instance, it enables printing on a wide variety of both porous and non-porous surfaces and enables printing millions of images with one template.

The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for RFID tags in the logistics industry is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth. It is mainly due to rapid adoption of tracking systems in warehouses and machine shops. Industry professionals also benefit from RFID due to easy monitoring and better managing of warehouse inventory, tracking shipments, and others. Also, significant investments in online shopping platforms have aided in rapid adoption of RFID in various regions. Therefore, companies, such as Flipkart, Amazon, and others, are deploying RFID tags to ensure that right product is delivered to the customer within specified timeframe.

The North America market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for reliable and high-performance electronics in the packaging industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, medical Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in this region, such as Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, and others, significantly invest in incorporating printed electronics in their equipment and devices. Printed electronics offer various benefits to the manufacturing industry, for instance, flexographic printing is a method widely adopted due to its ability to print and cure a layer of ink. Other widely used printing technologies, such as rotogravure, are capable of providing fastest way to print electronics in the industry. Increasing consumer demand for innovative display products is another major factor driving market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global printed electronics market based on material, technology, devices, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Ink Substrate

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Inkjet Printing Gravure Flexographic Offset Screen

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Displays Photovoltaic Lighting RFID Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



